The world light heavyweight champion according to the versions of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Council (WBC) Artur Beterbiev on Tuesday, December 29, said on his Instagram that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and his fight with German athlete Adam Dines was postponed.

“Unfortunately, I have a coronavirus. Therefore, my fight with Adam Dines, scheduled for January 30, is likely to be postponed indefinitely. I will try to recover as soon as possible and return to duty. I hope for your understanding and support, ”wrote the Russian boxer.

The fight between Beterbiev and Dines was postponed several times. The first time it was scheduled for October 23, but did not take place due to a rib injury that the Russian received at the training camp. Then the athletes could meet on December 11, but there were problems with TV rights. Later, a new date for the duel was approved – January 30.

On account of the 35-year-old Beterbiev 15 victories (all by knockout) and not a single defeat. The 29-year-old Dines has 19 wins (10 by knockout), one defeat and one draw.