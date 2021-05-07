Alberto Fernandez try to quell the offense against Martín Guzmán, with a political patch: the minister accompanies him – as the main figure – on his imminent tour of Europe.

Federico Basualdo does not leave. He will remain in his position for a time and then he will be transferred to another destination. The “gurkas” of La Cámpora want him to stay where he is. The action does not resolve the conflict and deteriorates everyone in the Front of All.

Axel Kicillof press to displace Guzmán and put Augusto Costa to manage the economy from La Plata. Both friends from Marxist forays at the UBA are two sides of the same coin.

Cristina is the political winner of the offensive. He twisted Guzmán’s arm and beat Alberto. But her exaggerated display of power put her to the limit: They say would now be willing to devour the very alliance that he made to win the elections.

“It is maleficent”, they accuse in the Casa Rosada. And they add maliciously: her “whip” tries to displace all those who dare to disagree with her. The pathetic act of unity on Wednesday tried to put cold cloths on a deep crisis, which affected the President and, as never before, the governability.

In the Red circle They insist on a specific question: Alberto was the one who suffered the greatest loss of image due to the obvious public disavowal of his former benefactress. That opinion they also have it on Wall Street.

Martín Guzmán is not liked by businessmen in Manhattan. Photo Noel Smart

There were reports for clients and various brokers explained what was happening. The Manhattan diagnosis is severe and – for them – what happened exposed the power struggle in Argentina to the bare. Among others, JP Morgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley and HSBC did papers.

One of these documents concludes: “In Argentina, Cristina beats Alberto and Kicillof beats Guzmán ”. And he adds: “If the Cristina-Kicillof duo consolidates, in economic decisions, Argentina could crash again”. Another bump with dollar-inflation.

The “wolves” always exaggerate and many times they erred in their predictions. Many reports have long predicted hyper and – luckily – they were never fulfilled.

But they indicate how Argentina is seen in the centers of power. Guzmán is not wanted in Manhattan. There they say he made a bad negotiation and now the bonds – which are his assets – are at auction prices. But they recognize that the minister is “rational”, a quality that does not abound in hard Kirchnerism. They say that Joseph Stiglitz would have sent him a message to reassure Cristina.

In the UIA, the AEA and the bankers maintain that Cristina’s reaction to Basualdo is a torpedo on the waterline from the Palacio de Hacienda. The ceiling – without a doubt – on the increase in rates that Cristina decided alters Guzmán’s “master program”.

First, it widens the fiscal deficit. Also because by eliminating the coherence of the fiscal reduction path, it would be impossible to agree – even if it is – a plan with the IMF to reschedule this year’s maturities. Now, the Senate flips another idea of ​​the minister: to use the SDR to pay the IMF and the Paris Club.

Guzmán -in his privacy- affirms that to subsidize in an exaggerated and general way the rates it is not “progressive”, as Máximo and his mother, Cristina insist.

In the Casa Rosada, the minister argued that the best thing was a segmented program where the most affected social sectors are heavily subsidized. And that the middle class, upper class and the rich pay in full.

For this reason, for Economía, Basualdo’s criterion is retrograde and not compatible with La Cámpora’s story. Guzmán treated him as a “bad official” and spread that he dismissed it as “useless.”

Quarrel and reproaches

From there, a series of nonsense occurred that involved the President, Cristina, Máximo, and Guzmán. A real bummer. Alberto endorsed the decision and also the change of the undersecretary. Basualdo is a sociologist, but an energy reference at La Cámpora. Máximo immediately came out to defend him.

The head of La Cámpora does not speak: afraid of exposure. He sent first – very elementary – his “beasts” to accuse that it was all a media operation. He was wrong: he confirmed that he was confronting Alberto.

Axel Kicillof presses to displace Minister Martín Guzmán and put Augusto Costa in his place.

The President tried to defuse the bomb. And he found no better way than to blame Guzmán. In Olivos they explained that there was a misunderstanding and that Guzmán was irresponsible because it was “horrible” how the official’s removal “operated”. The issue provoked a tough dialogue -It would have been Friday night or Saturday- between Alberto and the minister himself.

Alberto reproached him for his way of acting and held him responsible because He exposed it with Cristina. The President’s anger is due to the fact that he had had a dialogue with Cristina. There were strong reproaches and the vice president referred to the minister in the worst way. Kicillof wants to take advantage of the situation to strengthen his control over the Economy. From the first day he has been jealous of Guzmán.

The governor has been trying to “grind” it for a long time. Now he let it be known that he has a ready candidate: Augusto Costa. Manager of Vélez and a good soccer player. Current Buenos Aires minister, had an experience with Cristina. In his management he obtained a concrete result: as Secretary of Commerce it failed to contain inflation.