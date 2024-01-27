WarGonzo: Russian military threw grenades at five Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and was caught on video

A Russian soldier single-handedly dealt with five soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), throwing grenades at them, and was caught on video. Battle footage published Telegram channel WarGonzo.

The battle took place in the Avdeevsky direction, where fighters of the 9th brigade took the enemy stronghold. The next day, five elite Ukrainian intelligence officers tried to recapture it. However, there they encountered a soldier of the Russian army, who repulsed them.

The Russian fighter bombarded the enemy stronghold with grenades from different sides, leaving the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers no chance.

