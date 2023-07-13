Newsflare: Indian dog Dango puts leopard to flight

In India, a dog got into a fight with a leopard that got into the house, put him to flight and got on video. Video clip published Newsflare site.

The footage from two surveillance cameras shows that the wild animal first wandered around the house, and then climbed into the room where two dogs were sleeping. One of them, seeing the leopard, immediately ran away. The predator attacked the second and met with unexpected resistance.

A dog named Dango, whom the leopard hit with its paw and tried to bite, began to bark and fight back. After that, the uninvited guest immediately retreated and ran out of the room.

Later it became known that Dango was not seriously injured in a fight with a wild cat.

Earlier it was reported that a leopard in the Indian city of Pune crept up to a sleeping man and dragged his dog away. The incident was caught on video.