AND cWhen the disease comeswe have a thousand doubts. And one of the most important is how to act with our children.

I have many families who come to consultation with the terrible misfortune of fighting an illness. The first thing that crosses their mind is what to do with their children, because what they are going to see or experience it’s very unpleasantand. And we began to think for them, to protect them, so that they do not suffer and to prevent them from finding out about everything that is happening around them. Well, they see it, they suffer it and they know that something is not right.

Our children must be involved in what happens at home. They are an active part of a family unit and have to know what is happening. Also, as an active part, They have to be part of the solution to the problem or, in this case, illness. Golden rule: always explain very clearly what the disease and the healing process are and what it entails. And of course it’s going to scare them. And of course they are going to feel overwhelmed. But they will also be able to do something for helping. Even if it’s just sitting down to keep company and talk. They will be able to help. They will also be and feel an active part of the solution.

We adults have the problem of seeing that they are doing something different that perhaps does not correspond to them. And it’s okay to help your father or mother eat, to help him or her dress, or to place a chair in the living room so everyone can be together. It’s okay because they learn that when a person is sick She can’t stand on her own and needs help. your help, to be able to continue.









Because, whether we like it or not, that is living, and that’s how life is. Sometimes it hits gently and other times it knocks us out But in the end, of the entire process, Whatever the outcome, they will be happy either to help or to spend time with a person they love, a lot. We can’t take that time away from them.