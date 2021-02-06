The Department of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment has begun land treatments to combat the plague of the pine processionary in public mountains of the Region of Murcia.

The General Directorate of Natural Environment develops a plan for the 2020-2023 period that consists of three phases: aerial treatments (9,200 hectares), land treatments (3,440 hectares) and an integrated control program, with a total investment of 1,153,000 euros , financed largely by the EAFRD fund of the European Union.

In October 2020, 2,300 hectares were treated with aerial means. Terrestrial treatments are now beginning on 860 hectares distributed between the municipalities of Murcia, Bullas, Pliego and Albudeite, with an investment of 114,767 euros.

For the ideal selection of the areas to be treated, a database has been created in which the larval and disease status and the type of treatment to be carried out are recorded, in areas previously marked by the Forest Agents, through geographic information systems ( SIG), with visits to all forest regions.

Cypermethrin will be used for the treatments, insecticide non-systemic, broad spectrum, with a good shock effect on the caterpillar and with low persistence, recognized and certified by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. Said insecticide will be applied in those areas in which, due to the influx of public, the presence of the processionary could entail some type of risk to people’s health.

The most damaging effect produced by this insect is derived from stinging character of its caterpillars on animals and people, which can condition social use, forestry exploitation or forest fire prevention treatments that are carried out regularly in our mountains, by causing significant allergic reactions on workers or users.

The plan developed by the Directorate General for the Natural Environment also includes complementary actions for the integrated fight against the plague, such as the placement of 200 nesting boxes for birds in the trees, with the aim that they can be colonized by birds (chickadees and blue tit) mainly , as well as other small species of insectivorous birds (flycatchers, tree sparrow, nuthatch, among others) very effective as controllers of pests of all kinds. The nest boxes will be georeferenced to carry out their annual monitoring and control the percentage of reception they may have, as well as for their future maintenance.

Pine processionary



The pine processionary (Thaumetopoea pityocampa) is one of the most important defoliator insects of conifers in the Mediterranean area. It basically feeds on the needles of the pines. Its annual cycle comprises five stages or stages. The greatest damage to pine forests is caused in its caterpillar phase. Its development and evolution is closely linked to the weather.

The adult (butterfly) emerges from the chrysalis on summer days. In a short time the female of this species attracts the male with her pheromones and after mating, the search for the twig to carry out the laying takes place, which is usually carried out in isolated trees or on the edges of the mass, where each laying will consist of between 50 and 300 eggs. The birth of the first caterpillars occurs approximately 30-40 days after laying and from that moment they begin feeding in the same tree where they are.

After successive molts that will determine their larval stage, they reach the last of them after the winter period. It is at this time when the most intense defoliation occurs. Therefore, food is the main regulatory factor in the natural dynamics of these insect populations.

In the spring time they reach their maximum development and the famous ‘burial processions’ begin. Little by little, the caterpillars of the colony are buried in the ground to begin the process of chrysalisation. They can remain in this state from a few months to years, waiting for the weather conditions to be optimal to emerge.