Claudia Sheinbaum’s political hegemony in Mexico begins to show fissures. While the president has a majority in Congress and her MORENA party governs most of the 32 states, the first reform of importance promoted by the president did not advance … as planned.

Sheinbaum promoted a package of laws to prohibit nepotism in positions of popular choice. In Mexico it is very common for mayors and governors to propose for their Succession in office to wives, brothers, children or nephews. In this way, they are guaranteed to maintain influence and agreements not always in accordance with the law.

Sheinbaum, whose party controls the Legislative Power, intended that anti nepotism norms rule from the intermediate election of 2027. But finally the deputies and senators did not accompany and did not enter into force until 2030.

«From my point of view it must be since 2027. And well at least of the political party that I come from, I do not put any relative, right?, From one and another position. I think that, in addition, that is in the statutes of Morena. So, I hope it is respected, ”the president said Wednesday.

Sheunbaum will try to make the reform law inside Morena since 2027, an intention that seems complex because various members of the ruling party want to apply nepotism in the next electoral call, especially those that are closer to former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador than Sheinbaum.

The cases of the official senators were very visible Saúl Monreal and Félix Salgado Macedonio. The first aims to happen to his daughter in the Guerrero state governance and the second wants to inherit the position of his brother in Zacatecas.

A few hours after voting in the Senate, Morena’s bench surprised a reserve to postpone the entry into force of the prohibition of “electoral nepotism”, from 2027 to 2030, favoring the aspirations of monreal and macedonium salt, as well as the senator Ruth Gonzálezwife of the governor of San Luis Potosí.

Senator González said that if the people elected it, the law promoted by Sheinbaum could not prevent him from presenting himself as a candidate.

For his part, Salgado Macedonio, he said, in reference to his plan to succeed his daughter, that “it is wrong that the father replaces”, although he then added: “But we are going to wait because it is important to listen to the voice of the people, it does look bad, but what if I win the survey? I already told people that they look bad … one thing is what I feel and another, it is what the Constitution allows. Do surveys and whoever goes up.