Putin and Lukashenko opened a wintering complex at the Vostok station in Antarctica

The presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held their first face-to-face meeting in 2024 in St. Petersburg.

The Belarusian leader arrived in the Northern capital to participate in a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which will take place on Monday, January 29.

This year the agreement on the creation of a political unification between Moscow and Minsk turns 25 years old. Lukashenko arrived in St. Petersburg in advance, on January 27, to participate in the opening of a memorial to civilians of the USSR who became victims of the Nazi genocide during the Great Patriotic War, which is located in the village of Zaitsevo, Leningrad region.

Putin and Lukashenko talked about the eradication of Nazism

Putin noted that the opening date of the memorial was not chosen by chance; on this day the Red Army completely lifted the blockade of Leningrad, and a year later liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp. The Russian leader emphasized that the events of almost 80 years ago still resonate today.

These days, the results of the Nuremberg trials, during which Nazism was given an unambiguous legal assessment, are actually being revised. In some countries, they not only rewrite history and justify the executioners: revanchists and neo-Nazis have adopted the ideology and methods of the Nazis Vladimir Putin President of Russia

As an example, the Russian President cited the mood in the Baltic countries, where people are discriminated against based on their nationality, subjected to persecution and deprived of basic rights, as well as the situation in Ukraine, where the authorities “use terror against all those they dislike.”

Putin promised to do everything possible to “stop and completely eradicate Nazism.” Lukashenko made a similar statement.

We can't change the past, but we can protect the future Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Lukashenko reproached Ukraine for searching for “a better life overseas”

Lukashenko reproached Ukraine and the Baltic countries for searching for a “better life overseas” instead of cooperation with Moscow and Minsk, noting the advantages of such an alliance using the example of his country.

What prevented Ukraine and the Baltic countries from working with us like this? This is our world, we have been building it for several decades, together we won this terrible war, let’s move in this direction… No, I don’t want to – they are looking for a better life beyond the seas Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

The Belarusian leader added that in the USSR “nobody divided anything.” According to the politician, he is glad that Moscow and Minsk have not separated and are doing a common cause.

Lukashenko added that Russia “has a lot of things”; the neighboring country is ready to act together, share resources, and provide the opportunity to work and earn money.

And I thought, what country could provide such opportunities to a country like Belarus? No country would be able to treat the way you treat Belarus Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Lukashenko is confident that in the future Ukraine will return to cooperation with Russia and Belarus

According to the Belarusian president, in the future Ukraine will return to cooperation with Russia and Belarus, and in the future Slavic unity will be restored.

See also Kyiv was accused of strengthening propaganda in relation to the employees of the Zaporizhzhya NPP It would be nice to have someone from Ukraine standing nearby; after all, three Slavic peoples suffered. But it is their choice what to do. They have a different course. But I think that they will return to us, there is nowhere to go Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

The heads of state discussed cooperation in the military-industrial sphere, taking into account the special operation

On Sunday, Putin and Lukashenko held a working meeting at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, they discussed the interaction between Moscow and Minsk in the military-industrial sphere, taking into account the special operation.

The Russian leader also promised to inform his Belarusian colleague about what is happening in the Northeast Military District zone.

We immersed ourselves very seriously in the economy and issues of the military-industrial complex. We don't hide anything. We discussed many problems, thought about how to develop further, what systems we would develop taking into account the experience of a special military operation Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Lukashenko noted that these issues were discussed after he and Putin took part in the commissioning ceremony of the new wintering complex of the Russian Vostok station in Antarctica via video link.

Putin announced the joint interests of Russia and Belarus in Antarctica

The Russian President promised to cooperate with Belarus in Antarctica, noting that the states have common interests in the Antarctic region.

See also The things Today we considered such an unusual issue as cooperation in Antarctica. It would seem where we are and where Antarctica is. No, it turns out that there are common interests there too, there is something to work on together. And we will certainly do this Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Lukashenko invited Putin to visit Antarctica. “Maybe someday we’ll wave? Interesting,” said the Belarusian leader, to which his Russian colleague agreed with a smile.

The leaders were pleased with the meeting

Lukashenko said that he was pleased with the visit to St. Petersburg and the results of the meeting; he called the deepening economic integration of Russia and Belarus successful and noted that at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, further prospects for cooperation and the implementation of union programs would be discussed.

Always in those times when we seemed to be less strangled, these days were filled with us discussing issues that needed to be resolved at the government level. Today they are decided by governments. Well, polishing the agenda is our sacred business Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Putin thanked his Belarusian colleague for his visit, noting that he changed his schedule for the sake of the visit.

The Russian leader also emphasized that relations between Moscow and Minsk are developing very energetically, trade turnover is constantly growing, and Russia is the largest investor in Belarus.