The Argentina’s inflation increased by 6% and the year-on-year rise in the CPI climbed to 115.6%, a new record in three decades. The official data released this Thursday would be catastrophic in almost any country in the world, but for the Argentine government it is hopeful news. The reason: this is the third consecutive month with declining monthly inflation. In April it was 8.4%; in May, 7.8%. The 6% registered in June is the best data since January and allows the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, to show a victory, albeit a pyrrhic one, in the ongoing electoral battle, in which he aspires to be elected president as a Peronist candidate . The opposition, on the contrary, emphasizes the failure of the government’s economic policy, which empties the pockets of the population.

“Inflation is much more than numbers and percentages, it is the anguish that makes you see that the money is not enough and you cannot make ends meet,” denounced Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a pre-candidate for president for the opposition coalition Juntos por el Change (JxC), after the CPI was released. “While in the rest of Latin America inflation is less than 15% per year, this government has already brought us to 115.6% in the last year. This does not allow for more, ”he added on the networks.

His rival in the internal JvC, Patricia Bullrich, asked Massa to listen to the people “instead of wanting to cover up reality.” Like Rodríguez Larreta, the former Minister of Security for Macrista highlighted the year-on-year figure.

In the first half of 2023, the CPI increased by 50.7%. In June, food and non-alcoholic beverages were the value that increased the least, 4.1%, almost two points below the general average. They represent almost a quarter of the CPI total, which helps explain the decline in June compared to previous months. At the other extreme, the 9% increase in the communications item had little impact on the overall account.

An incipient slowdown in consumption, added to the fall in seasonal fruits and vegetables and the price agreements between the Government and food companies, contributed to the moderate increase in the food basket. However, it would not have been possible either without the relative exchange rate peace of the last two months.

Graph of inflation in Argentina from July 2022 to June 2023. INDEC

The strong intervention of the Central Bank in the exchange market has led to a sustained devaluation of the peso, without sudden shocks, at the cost of a significant loss of international reserves of the organism. The multiple restrictions on imports and the purchase of dollars and the rise in interest rates have also prevented an even greater escalation.

“It is an ephemeral relief,” warns the economist Juan Manuel Telechea, author of the book Inflation, why can’t Argentina get rid of it? Telechea believes that the exchange rate tension will increase and the peso will accelerate its depreciation if the current rate of loss of reserves is maintained and there is no quick agreement with the IMF for the disbursement of funds. It has already started to happen this week. For the first time, the dollar has defeated the jaguar, the 500 Argentine peso bill. In the center of Buenos Aires, 506 pesos were offered for every dollar on Thursday.

Argentines who want to buy foreign currency to save or to acquire dollarized assets such as real estate or cars have to resort to the informal market or blue. The volume that moves this market is small, but it has a great psychological impact because it is considered a thermometer of the health of the economy. If it goes up suddenly, it is seen as a sign of danger.

Pessimism prevails among economists, although to different degrees. For Joaquín Waldman, a member of the Center for State and Society Studies (CEDES), a look at the last year shows that the Argentine CPI reflects fluctuations of two percentage points up or down, which suggests that “the acceleration of April nor is the slowdown in June so positive”. The consultancy Ecolatina, for its part, forecasts that the rise in the CPI will once again exceed 7% monthly from July and will close the year with a minimum of 130%.

The inflation figure for June is the latest known before the simultaneous and mandatory primary elections (Paso) on August 13. In them the candidates for president will be defined, but they will also be a national survey for the general elections on October 22. Because of Peronism, it is taken for granted that the candidate will be Massa. He will face Bullrich or Larreta for JxC and the ultra-liberal economist Javier Milei.

With these candidates in the running, the economy is the great electoral workhorse. Any economic shock will be used by the opposition against the person most responsible for the country’s economic policy; the ruling party will try to get profit from any improvement. The tension will rise in the coming weeks, but the next CPI data, which is presumed to be worse, will be released just after the primaries.

