The frontal fight against corruption was one of the main campaign promises of the current federal government and the state government which derives from the project of the Fourth Transformation of Morena. However, from the public perception, there is not much progress in this and mainly women feel vulnerable to the abuses of police officers.

The referents are given the recent Percibe survey, carried out by the State Council of Public Safety applied to 1,500 inhabitants of Mazatlan, culiacan and Los Mochis. The results suggest that women feel more vulnerable to the possibility of abuse by different police officers. Especially during traffic events. This should be taken as a reference to speed up the improvement of the fight against corruption in Sinaloa and improve the levels of citizen trust.

