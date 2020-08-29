Warning to states in cabinet meeting
The increasing deaths of health workers in these states are a matter of concern. This could jeopardize India’s fight against the epidemic. In a review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary on this issue on Thursday, the Center warned the states about the need to protect an important resource. The statement said that health workers in states should take necessary steps to protect themselves from contractions and keep them safe.
Deaths are high, but the application is quite low, because …The government has received only 143 claims under the 50 lakh Kovid-19 (Corona Warrior) insurance scheme for health workers since April, while the number of cases is much higher. Official sources said there could be a wide gap between the number of deaths and claims, as many of these deaths would not have been eligible for insurance. Also, applications may take some time to arrive, as the families of the deceased take time to do the necessary paperwork to apply.
Medical staff safety is importantEpidemiologist of Public Health Foundation of India, Giridhar Babu said that insurance cover of more than Rs 2 crore should be provided for their families. He said – Health workers should not just be encouraged with words, but concerted efforts should be made. Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said – It is important to protect the health workers so that their numbers do not come down and we can be well prepared for the challenges to come.
