There is an epidemic and during this time there are warrior health workers fighting on the frontfoot. Despite knowing that this deadly epidemic spreads with untouchability, health workers have shown amazing courage. They have been on the front for the past about 6 months. In just six states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat), more than 87,000 health workers have been infected with Kovid-19, while 573 have died. This number is surprising, as it may affect the fight against the epidemic. Official data showed that out of 573 health workers who died, more than 86% of deaths were caused by Kovid. Maharashtra alone has reported over 7.3 lakh cases. The highest number of health workers found here is 28%, while the death toll is more than 50%. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have tested more than 1 lakh health workers each till 28 August. Karnataka reported 12,260 infected health workers, half of Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu reported 11,169 cases, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers. The three states together account for 55% of the total cases among health workers. Health care professionals also had the highest number of deaths in these three states. However, there is a wide difference between Maharashtra and the other two. Let there be 292 health workers deaths in Maharashtra, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have 46 and 49 deaths respectively.

Warning to states in cabinet meeting

The increasing deaths of health workers in these states are a matter of concern. This could jeopardize India’s fight against the epidemic. In a review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary on this issue on Thursday, the Center warned the states about the need to protect an important resource. The statement said that health workers in states should take necessary steps to protect themselves from contractions and keep them safe.

Deaths are high, but the application is quite low, because …The government has received only 143 claims under the 50 lakh Kovid-19 (Corona Warrior) insurance scheme for health workers since April, while the number of cases is much higher. Official sources said there could be a wide gap between the number of deaths and claims, as many of these deaths would not have been eligible for insurance. Also, applications may take some time to arrive, as the families of the deceased take time to do the necessary paperwork to apply.

Medical staff safety is importantEpidemiologist of Public Health Foundation of India, Giridhar Babu said that insurance cover of more than Rs 2 crore should be provided for their families. He said – Health workers should not just be encouraged with words, but concerted efforts should be made. Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said – It is important to protect the health workers so that their numbers do not come down and we can be well prepared for the challenges to come.