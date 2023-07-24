The Federal Council resolved to formally express the request to Coni. It is possible that the change could become effective as early as this transfer market session

Elizabeth Esposito – Rome

Lega Serie A has found the right support in the FIGC to carry forward a claim it has been insisting on for some time. The Federal Council this morning in fact resolved to ask CONI to treat players from the United Kingdom as EU players, thus exempting them from entry quotas. An idea that is based on the commercial cooperation agreements between the European Union and Great Britain.

sent letter — Times are tight, given that tomorrow the last Coni council of this summer meets in Milan and the day after tomorrow the last National Council. However, the FIGC does not want to waste time and will send the letter with the formal request to the Olympic Committee today. The hope is in fact to make the change effective already in this market session. See also The new club that Duván Vergara would have after a possible departure from Monterrey

many English — There are many English players in the Serie A squads and considered non-EU players after Brexit, such as Loftus-Cheek and Tomori in Milan or Smalling and Abraham in Roma. Freeing up a non-EU post could be decisive for redefining the workforce for next season.