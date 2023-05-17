While the water continues to rise and Emilia-Romagna counts its victims and displaced persons, the world of football decides to express solidarity with a minute’s silence before the challenges of the next round.

This was ordered by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina for all the championships scheduled from tomorrow and for the whole weekend (including postponements), to honor the memory of the victims. “In such a difficult moment – declared the federal president – Italian football gathers around the affected populations and joins the condolences of the families who have lost a loved one”.