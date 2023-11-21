The man with the mustache reveals himself at the last minute, as he appeared relentlessly in the area when he was a striker, when he was El Rey of the square meter. A lady in a white shirt, with small pearl earrings on her lobes, is speaking. Her name is Olga Garrido. You talk about the violence and torture suffered by the military of the Chilean regime. «I was kidnapped from my home and taken to an unknown location, where I was tortured and brutally raped. Physical torture can be erased, but moral torture I will not forget. I can’t do it, because I still have them very clear in my mind and heart. Therefore, I will vote No: so that tomorrow we can live in a free democracy, without hatred, with love and joy.” Chile, it’s 1988, after 15 years we are moving towards the referendum in which Augusto Pinochet is forced to legitimize his dictatorship: he will win the no vote with 56%. The man with the mustache enters the wide frame and hugs Olga. «This is why my vote is No. Because her joy is my joy. Because his feelings are my feelings. So that tomorrow we can live in a free, healthy, supportive democracy… because this beautiful lady is my mother.” The man with the mustache is Carlos Caszely, left-wing footballer, legend of futebol Chilean, the one who did not shake hands with Pinochet. And that he failed to kick the ball wide in the ghost match of Santiago, who turns 50 today.

The scene of the former center forward and his mother is in Pablo Larrain’s beautiful film “No – Days of the Rainbow”. Those of darkness began on September 11, 1973: the democratically elected president of Unidad Popular, Salvador Allende, died in La Moneda under attack by the armed forces, wearing transparent glasses that did not cover his clear gaze. Only three months earlier, the Doctor was in Avellaneda, Argentina, following Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores final: he can be seen together with Carlos, who was then without a moustache. El Rey scored but it wasn’t enough, 2-1 for Independiente. And there are those who hypothesize that the club’s great ride Cacique he postponed the coup, in a South American football version of Bartali at the Tour ’48 the day after the attack on Togliatti.





But only postponing for a short while, then Pinochet’s butchery began, often with dark glasses to hide his gaze and hands stained with blood. Those that Caszely did not take during the presidential visit to the national team roja before the trip to the Soviet Union, for the first leg of the play-off match for the 1974 World Cup, on 26 September 1973, three days after the doubtful death of Pablo Neruda. «My university, young, rebellious being came out. I didn’t shake his hand, I didn’t do it for dignity and for the defense of human rights”, the man with the mustache that is now salt and pepper, 73 years old, graduated first in physical education and then in journalism, tells Page 12.





There is no footage of the match in Moscow, which ended 0-0. The protagonist is the great defender Don Elías Figueroa – too little famous in our latitudes, but just think that Kaiser Franz Beckenbauer in 1974, when he won the European Cup, World Cup and Ballon d’Or, defined himself as “the European Elías Figueroa” – capable of stop the star of the USSR, European vice-champion, Oleg Blokhin, not without the complacency of the Brazilian referee Armando Marques, considered a fervent anti-communist if not a rabid anti-communist. He talks about it again on the way back. But, in Santiago de Chile, the Soviets will never arrive. And so, on November 21, 1973, one of the most surreal matches in the history of football was played.





The Estadio Nacional had been transformed into a prison and place of torture for opponents of the regime and others. Leonid Brezhnev asked to play on a neutral pitch. And here FIFA entered the field, vomitingly. On 24 October there was a farce visit to the stadium by two emissaries of the highest football body, the general secretary Helmut Kaeser, Swiss, and the vice-president of the referee commission Abilio de Almeida, Brazilian, a sort of deputy of the elderly president Sir Stanley Rous ( who will shortly thereafter be replaced by another Brazilian, the then very powerful Joao Havelange, who among other things will bring the 1978 World Cup to the Argentina disappeared, another bloody kick). They closed their eyes to the detainees in the stands, defined by the military as “only people without documents”, they did not look for those incarcerated in the belly of the facility. “They only visited the camp, watching us from afar,” said Gregorio Mena Barrales, governor of Puente Alto, detained in those days. And the Fifa report that emerged can be summarized in four words that vibrate with horror and shame. “The tranquility is total.”

A little while later the telegram from Moscow reached the World Football Federation: «Soviet athletes cannot play in the stadium stained with the blood of Chilean patriots». Silent FIFA and qualification in the pocket for Pinochet’s Chile. But he wanted more. You have to go onto the pitch and score, in an absurd and delirious show of strength: 11 against 0, with thousands of people forced to act as an audience for the gigantic fiction, with the Austrian referee Erich Linemayr taking part.

The man with the mustache thinks about it and thinks about it, Carlos the communist striker is just about to throw out the damn ball as they advance across the deserted half of the pitch, towards the empty goal. He contemplates not making the last pass, to another footballer of ideas and activism, captain Francisco Valdes, a teammate and battlemate.





Caszely, the son of a railway worker of Hungarian origin, the red card who also received the first ever expulsion at the 1974 World Cup in Germany (as soon as the cards were introduced, the Chilean press attacked him, labeling that red card as a deliberate act against the regime), says: «The our national team would still have taken the field alone, and at the end of an action in which all the members of the team would have had to touch the ball, one of us would have had to score in the empty net. Then there would have been a friendly match against Santos, but the highlight of the day should have been that absurd pantomime. When they told me I didn’t want to believe it. But as the days went by I understood that it was all true and then my crisis began. I was already having a hard time knowing what was happening around me, knowing that many of my friends had been taken to that stage, and then tortured and killed; I felt like a coward, I was ashamed of continuing my life as if nothing had happened, while whatever was happening around me was happening. But you can imagine what atmosphere there was in those days in my country. An atmosphere of fear, you touched it, the fear, you collided with it every time you moved, turned your head, raised an eyebrow. It took too much courage to defeat all that fear, and I didn’t have that much courage.”





He made that damned passage, he who had managed not to shake Pinochet’s hand: terror and death had enveloped Chile. «While we were going to the stadium, the relatives of those kidnapped stopped us and asked to check if their loved ones were in there – remembers Carlos – It was FIFA that ordered us to play and to score that goal. A farce, an absolute lie, against the entire philosophy and essence of sport. We had chills from being in a place of torture and death, we felt pain and anguish. But we players couldn’t do anything but defend our country.” Chile-Soviet Union without the Soviet Union – a match that was then transformed as expected into a 2-0 draw – lasted about two minutes: time to end up offside against anyone, perhaps a small act of resistance, certainly a consequence of the absurdity of the situation. Then the Chamaco Valdes, dull in face and heart, threw the ball into the empty net. In the stadium full of tortured and raped women and men. The ghosts of the ghost match.





Valdes, who died in 2009, was struck by uncontrollable retching upon returning to the locker room. And he never managed to heal the wound of that day. He tried, years later, in a letter to the poet Neruda, Chile’s literary and civil conscience. Here it is: «Querido Don Pablo… A few moments before going onto the field, the president of the Chilean Federation came. Francisco told me, you have to score the goal. I felt the world collapsing around me, crushed by a responsibility that I didn’t want to bear. But I didn’t have the strength to refuse. I was becoming the key character in a farce that would go around the world, I was perfectly aware of it, I was becoming not only a sporting but also a political symbol. Yes, because that match was above all political: Pinochet’s regime wanted to demonstrate its strength to the world, which condemned his violence. And I had been chosen for a game bigger than me. Querido Don Pablo…”.





Warning not to forget, as it is the Scotilla Nº8, entrance number eight of the Estadio Nacional de Chile. The one preferred by the prisoners, because there they thought they could see their family members crowding outside to make signals, in the words of Wally Kunstmann, president of the association – the Corporación Estadio Nacional Memoria Nacional Ex prisioneros políticos – which brings together the victims of that violence. There, in the murky belly of the stadium, there is a small museum as an eternal testimony. And, on the grandstand, behind a rusty railing and a peeling yellow gate, benches and wooden steps. Today as then, today as fifty years ago. The writing above: «A people without memory is a country without a future». On those seats sit the mournful spectators of the phantom match forever.