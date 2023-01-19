The fifth wave: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 airs The fifth wave (The 5th Wave), a 2016 American film directed by J Blakeson. It is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller adaptation of the 2013 novel of the same name, the first in a trilogy of novels written by Rick Yancey. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A teenager, Cassie Sullivan, armed with M4s, emerges from the woods and heads to an abandoned gas station in search of supplies. As she enters, she hears a man’s voice calling for help. She walks towards him pointing the weapon at him. He holds his hand under her jacket, but when he pulls it out, she sees something gleaming, and thinking it’s a weapon, Cassie kills him. The glitter turns out to be just a cross. Everything darkens and the scene shifts to a flashback that recounts the events of the last period.

An alien spaceship of colossal dimensions appears out of nowhere and begins to circle the Earth, led by a race of extraterrestrials called “Others”. Ten days after their appearance, the Others unleash the First Wave: an electromagnetic pulse that destroys all electrical equipment, returning humanity to the Stone Age. In the Second Wave, the Others manipulate Earth’s geology, causing earthquakes and megatsunamis that destroy islands and coastal cities. For the Third Wave, the Others modify a strain of the avian flu virus, and transport it across the planet in birds. The population is decimated and Cassie’s mother is among the victims.

Cassie, her father, and her younger brother Sam find a summer camp in the woods, converted into a shelter, where they find around 300 survivors. A few days later, a military unit with assault vehicles enters the camp. The unit commander, Colonel Vosch, warns the survivors of the imminent arrival of the Fourth Wave and communicates the evacuation plan of the camp: first they will take the children to safety at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, then they will return to pick up the adults . Cassie is separated from Sam, and after the children leave, she watches the army massacre all of the adults, including her father.

The fifth wave: the cast of the film

Chloe Grace MoretzCassie Sullivan

Nick Robinson: Ben Parish / Zombies

Alex RoeEvan Walker

Liev SchreiberColonel Vosch

Maria Bello as Sergeant Reznik

Maika Monroe: Ringer

Zackary ArthurSam Sullivan

Ron LivingstonOliver Sullivan

Maggie SiffLisa Sullivan

Tony Revolori – Dumbo

Talitha Bateman: Teacup

Streaming and TV

Where to see The fifth wave on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 19 January 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.