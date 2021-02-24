Today the Outriders fifth transmission, the game developed by People Can Fly (creators of Gears of War Judgment and Bulletstorm) and which aims to present a new «shooter looter» with a strong RPG component, conversations with all kinds of characters and a certain essence that reminds us -at least in universe and characters- to Mass Effect. The style of play will be very close to what is seen in products of the same genre such as The Division or Destiny.
In the new Outriders broadcast, the People Can Fly and Square Enix teams have focused on showing us what this new demo of the game will bring, which will be released on February 25, tomorrow, and that will have a good handful of content to keep us entertained until the launch of the full game. In fact, everything that we unlock and advance in this demo will be saved in the final game, so that we will not have to start over from scratch once we get the final game, so this demo becomes a type of early access.
All the details of the demo in the new Outriders broadcast
The study has confirmed, among many other things, that the Outriders demo will feature cross-play between Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and Steam, with crossplay also with Stadia and Epic Games Store in the game. final. Of course, if we don’t feel comfortable with this, we can disable the crossplay option and play only with users of our platform. Also, if we play the demo on Xbox One we can keep progress if we get the full game on Xbox Series X | S.
Regarding the technical details, Outriders demo will render at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X, 1080p and 30fps on Xbox Series S, 4k and 30fps on Xbox One X and 1080p and 30fps on Xbox One. We are surprised by the Xbox Series S figures, we do not deny it, since they would be sacrificing 4k for performance 60fps. At least in the official material they show these technical data, perhaps it is a possible error.
In general, the transmission shows us perfectly what we can expect from a demo that will surely be the litmus test of Outriders and serves to convince many players who had doubts about whether to get this new title or not. Tomorrow, February 25, we will leave doubts. As for the end game, Outriders Launching April 1, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia.
