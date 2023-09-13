Last year there was one of the most anticipated returns to Netflix, this with the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has surprised fans of the franchise due to how ambitious it has been in production. And in addition to the generation of special effects, the duration of each episode is reduced to almost being films and it seems that this element is going to be preserved in the fifth wave.

As mentioned by Shawn Levyproducer and director of this streaming program, the season that will end the boys who began their adventures in Hawkings, it will be very similar in scale to what we saw previously. So certain chapters will have a cinematic style, describing things as something that will break the mold regarding the series of Netflix.

Here what was mentioned:

There is no way to continue the fourth season that does not involve going further in scale and depth. The fifth season of Stranger Things is as big as any of the biggest movies we see at the cinema. It is a very, very important cinematic narrative that is called a television series.

It is worth mentioning that the filming of episodes is paused until this moment, since the actors’ strike is taking place, an event that until these days has not had a resolution or an approximate date. Something that can be considered a relief is the fact that the script was written before the writers’ strike took place, so it is predicted that we would see in 2025 the season.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Honestly, last year’s season had its successes, but there were moments that perhaps felt like slight fillers to make that timer longer. Better that they contribute good things instead of adding elements just because.