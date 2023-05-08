













The fifth season of Stranger Things was put on hiatus due to the writers' strike

Currently the Writers Society of the United States is on strike. This was called to improve their job offers and ensure that their work is respected. Since the members of this society are in charge of the stories of various productions, many were put on hiatus. One of them is stranger things.

It should be noted that the creators of the successful Netflix series are also its writers. So to show solidarity they decided to stop their work until an agreement is reached. The downside of this is that there is no telling how long this strike could last.

Although there was no idea when it might arrive stranger things 5there is no doubt that this will slow her down quite a bit. After all, they were barely in the process of creating the story, there would still be all the months of filming and post production to go.. When do you think we will see it?

What do we know about Stranger Things 5?

The information about stranger things 5 it is very little so far. However, we know that it will be the conclusion of the entire history of Eleven and company. In addition, the writers assured at the time that there will be a jump in time. Which is to say that his final season could happen long after the events with Vecna.

Source: Netflix

He also made sure that there will not be so many new characters in his last season. Instead, its creators concentrated on the already established ones, perhaps to give it a better closure. Now his fans will only have to wait a long time to find out how this story ends.

