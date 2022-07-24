More than two years after the start of the fourth phase of the MCU, Marvel Studios is finally preparing to take its next step. During his panel at San Diego Comic-Con it was confirmed not only when the fifth phase of the MCU will begin, but what will be the films and series that will make up this new period.

Although we will still see a couple of productions dedicated to the fourth phase in 2022, it will be from the next February 17, 2023 when the fifth phase begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumaniaand it will be on July 26, 2024 with the film by Thunderbolts when this period comes to an end.

In this way, this will be the chronology of series and movies that will make up the fifth phase of the MCU:

–Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania – February 17, 2023.

–Secret Invasion – spring 2023.

–Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023.

–Threw out – summer 2023.

–Loki: Season 2 – summer 2023.

–the marvels – July 28, 2023.

–Blade – November 3, 2023.

–iron heart – fall 2023.

–Agatha: Coven of Chaos – winter 2023/24.

–Daredevil: Born Again – spring 2024.

–Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024.

–Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024.

It remains to be seen more about projects such as the film of Fantastic Fourthe next Spider-Man film, and the series of Armor Wars and Wakanda. Similarly, The possibility that this schedule of premieres suffers from some change is not ruled out due to various issues affecting the world.

In related topics, a new series of Daredevil. Similarly, here you can see the new She-Hulk trailer.

Via: IGN