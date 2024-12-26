In a year marked by the European Football Championship and the Paris Olympic Games, there are many athletes who have established themselves by climbing to the top of the podium, but 2024 also presents us with young talents who are running for future stars. Spanish sport is going through a successful era, as demonstrated by the achievement of the Euro Cup, the Ballon d’Or for Rodri, the medals won in Paris, the victory in the MotoGP World Cup or the attention generated in martial arts and contact sports. . But the most important thing is that the new generations ensure the continuity of those successes. Young people who predict that Spanish sport will continue to be at the top. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are two of the great exponents of success in football, making all fans fall in love with their spontaneity and electric play. The Barcelona striker has established himself at the age of 17, settling into Hansi Flick’s starting team and the Spanish national team, where he has formed an unlimited partnership with Nico Williams (22 years old). Both guided the Spanish team to win the fourth European Championship in history and ignite the hope of sewing a second star on the shield within a year and a half in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Yamal, who accumulates an overwhelming number of precocity records (youngest debutant in the history of Barça, youngest scorer in the history of the League, debutant and youngest scorer with Spain…), is the greatest exponent of productivity from La Masía, which this year has also confirmed Pau Cubarsí (17 years old) and Marc Casadó (21), both starters with Barcelona and absolute internationals.Izan Almansa (Basketball)Izan Almansa ABCTrained in the Real Madrid youth academy, the 19-year-old young man from Murcia has a good chance of reaching the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft thanks to the performances he is doing for the Australian Perth Wildcats of the NBL. With his 2.08, the power forward has already been called up by Sergio Scariolo for the qualifying windows of the senior team after having triumphed in the lower categories. Almansa averages almost nine points per game and almost five rebounds in 18 minutes of play. Paula Ostiz (Cycling) At 17 years old, she is already emerging as the heir to Joane Somarriba and Dori Ruano, two leaders of women’s cycling in Spain. This year she was proclaimed European time trial champion and runner-up in the world long-distance race, in addition to winning the overall Watersley Challenge, the most prestigious stage event for juniors, the same category in which she won the double at the Nationals (long distance and chrono). A versatile career that has helped her become a professional and sign a contract until 2028 with Movistar, one of the best teams on the UCI Women World Tour, where she will race from 2025.Martina Terré (Water Polo)Martina Terré, during the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 AFPThe goalkeeper of the Club Natació Sant Andreu is the new jewel of Spanish water polo, capable of unseating in the national team a legend like Laura Ester (goal starter since 2012) and established himself as a star in Paris, being key in the gold achieved in the last Olympic Games. At 21 years old, the Barcelona native was decisive in the penalty shootout of the semifinal match against the Netherlands. And when she was little she didn’t like playing with the ball in the water because she got too tired. The possibility of resting his feet on the curb was decisive for him to choose the goal. David Alonso (Motorcycling)The Hispanic-Colombian won the Moto3 World Championship this year, which catapulted him to Moto2 for this next season with the Aspar Team. In 2020, at just 14 years old, he won the European Talent Cup in Valencia and the following year he won the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Alonso, at 18 years old, has won the World Championship, winning 14 of the 20 World Speed ​​Championship races. ending the record of 13 wins in a single season achieved by Marc Márquez in 2014. Pau Echaniz (Canoeing)Pau Echaniz, in Paris 2024 EFEIt was one of the great joys that Paris gave us. The San Sebastian native won the bronze medal in the individual K1 event, in the canoeing slalom modality. It was confirmation after the gold achieved at the European Championships in Krakow a year earlier in the K1 team event. Son of Laura Ordeig, graphic designer, Echaniz combines canoeing with his fashion studies. She even takes her sewing machine with her on many trips and has her own clothing brand called ‘Ranger’. “Fashion escapes me from the toxicity and pressure of sport,” says one of the best Spanish kayakers today. Rafael Jodar (Tennis) Born in Leganés, Rafa started playing tennis at the age of four in the garage of his house, trained by his father, and immediately attracted attention in the United States, receiving offers to combine studies and sports at American universities. This year he won the men’s singles title at the US Open at just 17 years old. At 1.90 tall, he exerts a speed on the serve that is very consistent with today’s tennis, so fast and dizzying. Hence, the fast surface (15 wins and one loss) and the grass (nine wins, one loss) are favorable for him. In 2024: finalist in the ITF World Tennis Tour Junior; title at Roehampton; quarterfinals at Wimbledon; title in College Park and crown in New York. She identifies with the game of the current number one, Jannik Sinner.Águeda Marqués (Athletics)Águeda Marqués, during the last Olympic Games EFEThe 25-year-old from Segovia arrived in Paris without too many expectations but ended up sneaking into the 1,500 meters final. During the series, the athlete became viral for her self-confidence and sense of humor, like when the cameras recorded her jumping for joy and totally excited when watching the series of her partner Marta Pérez, who despite breaking the Spanish record could not get into the final. Marqués had to compete in four races in just five days to achieve her personal best, with 4:00.31, which places her as the fourth best Spanish of all time in the distance.Naia Laso (Skate)At only 15 years old, the Biscayan She became the first Spanish skater to achieve an Olympic diploma after finishing seventh in the final at the Olympic Games, despite competing with physical problems. Josele Ballester (Golf) Ballester, from 21 years old, he was proclaimed champion of the US Open amateur last August, the most prestigious tournament outside the professional circuit and which neither Severiano Ballesteros, José María Olazábal or Jon Rahm have won. Even Tiger Woods’ career began to take shape after winning this championship. Standard Related News If walking is also doing sport Miguel Ángel Barbero Handball and soccer are added to the theory of athletic walking to adapt to older fans having without health risksThe golfer was born in Vinarós (Castellón) but trained at the University of Arizona, the same one where Jon Rahm, his great reference, grew up. Now he will be able to demonstrate his quality in the US Open Professional. Iván Romeo (Cycling) “My vacation was to go with my parents to the Tourmalet,” Iván Romeo explained to ABC last September in Zurich, where he won the world time trial title for minors 23 years old. Romeo started cycling when he was just 10 years old, encouraged by his brother Sergio. The Movistar Team did not overlook the qualities of the Valladolid native and put a professional contract on the table for him last year. With his 1.90 he embodies the long-awaited generational change in Spanish cycling. Alex Pintado (Athletics) The future of middle distance seems assured with this 18-year-old Catalan athlete who won a bronze medal at this year’s World Under-20 Athletics Championships, in the 1500 meters event. With a height of 1.92, he was nicknamed ‘Bambi’ when he started training at the age of 14 because of his long legs. And as they say, the greyhound comes from breed: his father is Ricard Pintado Carbonell, a versatile athlete who in 1994 was the Catalan record holder in the 3,000 meters, and his mother is Antonia ‘Toñi’ Aznar Coves, an international 800 meter athlete.

#patio