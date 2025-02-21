The Sevillian family Martínez-Conradiowner of the livestock currency of La Quinta, has issued a statement on Friday to give its explanations about ABC advanced information about its absence of the teacher’s fertilizer posters. The breeders confirm that the trigger for their resignation has been the “verbal” breach of the Pagés company after having “applauded” that their bulls would be dealing within the lampo week, as in their Two successful previous seasons.

The farmers regret in their statement that the Pagés company has not collected the glove of the Bullfighter Emilio de Justowho this week offered to deal alone the run of the fifth, as long as Ramón Valencia It will fit it within the period of the April Fair. In addition, they emphasize that “at no time” their decision has to do with the planned bullfighter poster (Curro Díaz, Rubén Pinar and Román)who have their “respect and admiration.”

The statement

“From La Quinta livestock, we communicate our decision to withdraw the Apalabrada run to deal with the Royal Master of Cavalry of Seville during this season.”

«A decision meditated and obliged after not respecting, by the Pagés company, its verbal commitment in the negotiation of dealing with the run reviewed in the Fair Week».









“A situation that aggravates even more, after Emilio’s offer to fight the run in the Fair week, being declined by the company.”

“At no time, the planned bullfighter poster is the reason for this decision, since everyone has the respect and admiration of this livestock house.”

“Given the importance that we give to the word and respect for Seville’s fans, we have been forced to make this difficult decision.”