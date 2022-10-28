Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club revealed that next Monday is the last date for the bearings to arrive on Dalma Island to participate in the Fifth Delma Festival Historic Race, stressing that all bearings are subject to a comprehensive technical examination, and that tracking devices are installed in them to avoid any deviation from the track during the race.

The Fifth Historic Dalma Race is held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, with a total of prizes that are the largest in history, reaching 25 million dirhams, and the longest race at a distance of 125 km.

Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Director of the Marine Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the historic race, confirmed that next Tuesday, the date for the fifth historic Dalma Race had been set, provided that the date would be confirmed or moved for a day in case the weather conditions were not appropriate.

Al Muhairi stressed that there are strict procedures in the technical matter, calling on all participants to adhere to the technical specifications, regulations and laws organizing the race, so that the wonderful image of the fifth edition of the event continues.

Al Muhairi expressed his full confidence in the commitment of everyone, whether sailors or what is related to the bearings themselves, pointing to the great interaction of UAE sailors and active participation, after the number of participants reached 2500 sailors, divided into 115 sail loaders.

Majid Al Muhairi announced the allocation of 30 boats to the organizing committee during the race, in order to closely monitor everything that is going on in the event, and to achieve the principle of justice and equal opportunities for all.

He pointed out that a search and rescue helicopter will be available throughout the race, in anticipation of any emergency conditions, along with 10 boats from the Vital Facilities and Coasts Protection Authority as well, in order to comprehensively secure the event in all respects, noting that the organizing committee will hold a lengthy meeting with the supporting bodies and partners to coordinate. About everything to do with racing.

Al Muhairi thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, for his generous patronage of the festival in general, as well as the race, stressing that His Highness’s sponsorship gives the race a double value, noting that this was evident in the unparalleled turnout for participation.

He also thanked the club’s partners, led by the Delma Cooperative Society, for providing ferries to transport boats to the island, as well as Abu Dhabi Maritime, for providing means to transport passengers free of charge from Jebel Dhanna to Delma Island and vice versa.

He expressed his pride in the fact that the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club is the organizer of the great heritage event, stressing that everyone within the club is doing everything possible to move forward in the creative process for the sake of the nation’s heritage and the legacy of parents and grandparents.

Al Muhairi wished that the participants in the heritage forum would be successful, stressing that everyone in the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and the organizing committee are making double efforts to make everyone happy and to bring out the image in a way that befits the name and stature of the festival and the great historical race.