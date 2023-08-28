Faisal Al-Naqbi (Khor Fakkan)

The fifth foreigner has become a real problem afflicting the technical staff of Khor Fakkan, led by Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, and the club’s management has not resolved the difficult file yet, and the “Eagles” played the first two rounds, in the “ADNOC Professional League” with only four foreigners.

Perhaps the final picture will become clear this week, because the technical staff is scheduled to decide its position regarding the center that the team needs, which is the “fulcrum”, and there is a comparison between 3 players, with whom the club negotiated during the last period.

On the other hand, the coach did not give the players rest, as the team will play the first leg against Ittihad Kalba in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup next Thursday.