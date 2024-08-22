Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The fifth foreigner represents a headache for Khorfakkan’s technical staff, led by Romanian Daniel Isaila, before the opening of the “ADNOC Professional League”, in the first away match against Al Ain next Saturday, as the management has not decided to sign any striker yet, as the team is playing its first match with only four foreigners.

The concern extends to the club’s fans, who believe that the club’s successive administrations have been unable, over the past five seasons, to sign good strikers who would benefit the team, despite the fact that each season witnesses the signing of more than one striker, whose fate is failure and lack of convincing performance. The list included examples of this in the past seasons, including Douglas, Tanki, Raniel, Fabio, Thiago and Borja, all of whom failed to convince the fans of their offensive capabilities. Perhaps the only exception is the success of the Brazilian Llorence, who scored 10 goals last season, crowning him the team’s top scorer. He is one of the four foreigners the coach is relying on this season.

The club’s management is intensifying its efforts to resolve this issue, as it almost succeeded a while ago in reaching an agreement with a striker who was on his way to signing for Khorfakkan, before he moved to the Saudi League, wasting a great deal for the “Eagles”.