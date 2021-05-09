Manama (agencies)

The US Fifth Fleet announced yesterday the confiscation of a huge shipment of illegal Russian and Chinese weapons on a dhow boat in the international waters of the Arabian Sea.

“The arms shipment included dozens of Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and grenade launchers,” he said in a statement.

The Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said that the cruiser USS Monterrey intercepted the dhow, and discovered the cargo during a routine inspection during an operation on May 6 and 7.

He added: The source and destination of the weapons, which are now in the custody of the United States, are being investigated.

The Fifth Fleet said: “After the withdrawal of all illegal shipments, the seaworthiness of the boat was assessed, and after interrogation, its crew was provided with food and water before being released.” The Fifth Fleet did not specify the source, but the US Navy patrols in the region are regularly active against “the transfer of illegal shipments that often finance terrorism and illegal activities.”