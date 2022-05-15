Leeloothe character de The Fifth Element played by Milla Jovovich, relives in the last cosplay realized by Alyson Tabbithaagain proposed in the form of a short video instead of a simple photo.

The movie directed by Luc Besson back in 1997 it boasted an aesthetic of its own, which was also reflected in the bright colors of Leeloo’s hair and costumes, but also in the peculiar sci-fi scenography created for the occasion.

Alyson has shown on more than one occasion that she has clear references in the cinematographic field and has not missed an opportunity to interpret them, see her recent works dedicated to Jack Sparrow, Maleficent, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Catwoman.

In the case of Leeloo, the American model opted for the most chaste and jaunty outfit of the character, with the eye-catching orange “suspenders”, the short white T-shirt, the very tight pants and the inevitable orange wig.