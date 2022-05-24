From 9 to 12 June the appointment with the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival returns, now in its 5th edition

Presented to Cannesas per tradition, the fifth edition of Filming Italy Sardegna Festival which will take place from 9 to 12 June at Forte Village Cagliari. The film festival, conceived and directed by Tiziana Roccawill have this year as godmother Donatella Finocchiaro who said to herself: “proud to have been chosen as the godmother of a film festival in which women have a central place, in which light is shed on talent and the great potential of women”.

Among the numerous international celebrities who will participate, the names of Rossy De Palma Spanish actress and interpreter of numerous films by Pedro Almodovar to which the Filming Italy Sardinia Women Power Award and the award-winning set designer Oscar Dante Ferretti who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Among the early appearances at the press conference, the award-winning theater and film director Julie Taymor who will present two of his greatest hits to the public, Across the Universe and Titusof which Dante Ferretti himself took care of the scenography and Winston Duke, star of Black Panther, which will reprise the role in the second film of the saga due out later this year in the United States. Among the Italians: Claudia Gerini, Ilenia Pastorelli, Marcello Fonte Veronica Pivetti, Frank Matano, Adriano Panatta who will present “The team” from Domenico Procacci.

It starts on June 9 with Jurassic World – The domainlast chapter of the branded saga Universal Pictures film that will open the Festival and that will immerse audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and emotion in which dinosaurs and humanity will have to learn to live with Josh Hartnett, who will be president of the jury of the Festival. The prize will also be awarded Nanni Loya recognition that has reached its fifth edition this year, conceived by the journalist Antonello Sarno as a tribute to the great director and screenwriter as well as a great innovator of Italian television and destined for prominent figures in the Italian cinema and cultural scene.

“I am very happy to be able to present, right here in Cannes, the fifth edition totally in the presence of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival” he declared Tiziana Rocca, General Director Filming Italy Sardegna Festival – who then specified: “This is a very important milestone for a festival which, especially in recent years, has become a reference point for the promotion of audiovisual products and for many young students who have approached the world full of hope and curiosity of the seventh art. Although Filming Italy has never stopped its run, from Los Angeles to Sardinia, becoming a point of reference even during the Venice Film Festival, the challenges are certainly not over. still particularly encouraging, this is why we continue to do our utmost to give more strength and relaunch quality cinema, waiting for a complete restart and cultural rebirth of the entire country. Filming Italy Sardegna Festival has turned with attention to the world of young people, involving numerous schools and universities inAcademy Cinema and promoting various internships for students. And then, thanks to the partnership with the New IMAIE, this year some newcomers will be able to experience the Festival and participate in the various masterclasses we have planned and which we will reveal in detail.

The themes of this edition are addressed to Democracy, Peace, the Environment and Female Empowerment, a topic that has always been supported by the Filming Italy Festival, thanks to the collaboration with Women in Film, Television & Media Italia, the Italian section of the international association. which, by promoting gender equality in the audiovisual and media industry, encourages a cultural change that leads to a more adequate and positive representation of women in film and television content “.

Tiziana Rocca concludes with her thanks: “I want to thank the godmother of this edition, Donatella Finocchiaro, and all the women who will contribute to the success of this festival. A heartfelt thanks of course also goes to the Governor of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Christian Solinas , to the Regional Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Crafts of Sardinia, Giovanni Chessa, and to Lorenzo Giannuzzi, CEO and General Manager of Forte Village. This fifth edition will be even richer in screenings, meetings and presentations of films and television series, in which we will involve the most important distributions and productions of the small and large screen together with the giants of entertainment VOD and television “. Lorenzo Giannuzzi, CEO and General Manager of Forte Village, which hosts the Festival, commented: “The Filming Italy Sardegna Festival is a wonderful project in which we have strongly believed since its first edition. Thanks to the strong determination of Tiziana Rocca and to the precious support of the Sardinia Region, we were able to create an event of international caliber which, in a few years, has become an unmissable event in the calendar of the most important film festivals “.

Also this year the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival will take place in collaboration with APA – Association Audiovisual Producers chaired by Giancarlo Leonewith the Patronage of the Autonomous Region from the Sardinia, the Municipality of Cagliari, the Costa Smeralda Consortium and with the collaboration of Forte Village. The Filming Italy Sardegna Festival avails itself of the partnership with Italy for Movies, the portal of locations and production incentives created in collaboration with Cinecittà and with Italian Film Commissions and coordinated by the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the MiC. Furthermore, after the success of the previous editions, in collaboration with the University of Cagliari and with the Full Professor of Italian Linguistics at the University of Cagliari, Massimo Arcangeli, it was decided to establish a prize dedicated to film shorts. : Italy Sardegna Festival in Corto (5th edition). The themes set for the initiative are two: Democracy and Peace and Women Empowerment and Integration. Present on the jury this year, among others, the actress and model Annabelle Belmondo and the young Italian-American interpreter Emanuela Postacchini, as well as Nick Vivarelli of Variety. The two winning shorts (one for each theme) will be broadcast on Rai Cinema Channel and on the MyMovies platform.

The master goldsmith Gerardo Sacco, who will exclusively realize the prizes for the Festival, explained his works and the related message: “I made this work cast in recyclable perpex with a column that supports two masks at the top, one in silver and the other in silver gold plated. On the column the inscription Peace and the famous sentence pronounced by Dante at the exit of hell… and then we went out to see the stars again, a very current message of peace in this period ”.

Finally, an institutional panel is scheduled for Saturday 11 June which will involve the major exponents of the national cultural and cinematographic sector, entitled: “Audiovisual works without borders, from one screen to another, from one country to another. Investing more in the quality of national products to affirm our industry internationally “. Moderated by Simone Gialdini, General Manager Anec, the first confirmed presences at the panel are: Senator Lucia Borgonzoni, Undersecretary of State MIC; Nicola Borrelli, DG Cinema; Giancarlo Leone, President of APA – Audiovisual Producers Association; Marta Donzelli, President of CSC; Roberto Stabile, MiC Special Projects Manager at Cinecittà; Steven Gaydos, Variety Vice President; Mario Lorini, President of Anec; National President of Anica Distributors; Paolo Del Brocco, DG Rai Cinema; Chiara Sbarigia, President of Luce Cinecittà SpA; Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle; Piera De Tassis, President and Artistic Director of the Italian Cinema Academy – David di Donatello Awards; Maria Pia Ammirati, Director of Rai Fiction.

Read also:

FI, Gelmini wants to prevent the merger with the League. With her 40 parliamentarians and ..

Dear energy, Draghi knock a beat: over 30 thousand Italian companies at risk

Justice referendum, to vote in the silence of the media: why go to vote

Elections, Borghi (Lega): “Colle respect the popular vote, not like in 2018”

Inter: after the Scudetto, Suning could also lose. The diktat of Xi Jingping

Milan from Elliott to RedBird for 1.3 billion. Devil will be media company. The details

AC Milan’s Scudetto, that’s why the big screen was not set up

Patrizia D’Addario: “I made love with Berlusconi, I talked to him all night”

Intesa Sanpaolo, ESG loan agreement underway

Terna continues to grow in electricity consumption in Italy

Pirelli opens the new “Digital Solutions Center” in Bari

Subscribe to the newsletter

