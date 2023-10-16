The business race returns, a popular team event that gains followers as it ages. Murcia will once again offer the opportunity for those co-workers who share hours throughout their work day to also share some recreational time fighting to place their company at the top.

This popular test, which this year celebrates its fifth edition, closes the registration period today. There are already more than 700 confirmations to run in a race organized by LA VERDAD, with the collaboration of the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia and the Murcia City Council.

The test will be held next Sunday the 22nd, at 9:30 a.m., with the start and finish line located in front of the Murcia Sports Palace on Miguel Induráin Avenue.

THE PROOF

Delivery of numbers

On Saturday the 21st at CD La Flota (from 4 to 8 p.m.) and the same day of the race, Sunday the 22nd, at the Palacio de Deportes, from 8 to 9 a.m.

Sponsors

Vidal, Ditecsa, Murcia City Council and Community.

Collaborators

Interempleo, Jockey, Forus, Mercamurcia and Estrella de Levante.

The program includes two distances in which any runner born in 2005 (16 years old) or earlier may participate in the absolute category (10 kilometers) and another of approximately 5 kilometers, with the men’s team competition system, female and mixed.

The race route is of mixed firm terrain, composed in different sections of asphalt, dirt and albero that will be perfectly signposted and will have organization personnel to indicate the direction of the race.