The Martínez-Conradi family He has starred in the news of the week, and possibly from all bullfighting winter. As Curro Romero would say, they do not seem willing to let their bulls drag “like a fish box.” And they have said “no.” No a … Seville, with what that means for a farmer, more if you can be Sevillians. But in bulls, as in life, If you don’t respect yourself, nobody respects you. And the fifth people lead a lifetime trying to earn their category to lose it in five minutes. Because here your real problem with Pagés has not been the date, but The word. And the Martínez-Conradi, without dealing their bulls, have shown that they are left over from Bravura. People by right that are respected and that respects their bulls. After thirty -five years of effort in which they have managed having dealt with a bull back to the ring in the previous season, were they going to be degraded ten days in the fertilizer? There is no doubt that the fifth bulls were going to deal with a preferred Tuesday because No figure has asked thembut as always repeated in the office of Adriano Street: «The square is there and nobody will take it». They will come. Something like this happened to Núñez del Cuvillo when he decided not to comea year after that door of the prince of Alejandro Talavante and the snatched and memorable slaughter of Morante de la Puebla that had started Portagayola. As Álvaro Núñez said at that time, in statements to Mundotoro: «We are clear that the proxies of Cuvillo have to be and that the cache and the category have to keep it. No one will come to give it to us, and we do not see logical to accept money that is 9,000 euros less than what Valencia offers ». We repeat, neither the Cuvillo was for the money nor that of the fifth is for the date, but por The category and word.

And with this matter, paradoxically, he has signed ‘The Fifth’ controversy of the Pagés company During this winter. Which began with the respective Complaints to OneToro and future sets and continued for the exclusion of Juan Ortega on Domingo de Resurreción and the unfair plate of lentils to Emilio de Justo.

On the television operator, the lawyer of the Pagés company, Joaquín MoeckelRosario Pérez confirmed this Sunday in an interview that “it is true that there has been an approach, both in Seville and in other squares, and it will be the company who will value, if there were TV, the number of celebrations, the amount and opinion of the right -handed ones ». What this demonstrates is that in bullfighting, as in any other business, «Pela is the pela». The Santander Square is also part of the business, and the stabs that we already have here. After the Joint complaint with Matilla against José María Garzón For his alleged crime of documentary falsehood, nor did the company Pagés have trouble meeting him to hire Juan Ortega or the future set manager had the slightest modesty to announce that he will inaugurate his season with the oldest bullfighter of the Matilla house : David Fandila ‘El Fandi’. We insist, the Pela is the Pela. In the end, José María Garzón, before attorney, is also an entrepreneur and that was evidenced when Juan Ortega’s merits did not assert to be on the Domingo de Resurrection poster.

Who has enforced the merits of his bullfighter, although the announcement at the wrong time of the possible enclosure was not very well understood, it is Alberto García, Tauro -Emotion Emilio Emilio de Justo entrepreneur. After cutting six ears into two seasons, how to allow, among others, Cayetano Rivera Ordonez would come to a better afternoon?

And here this bullfighting page ends, among those who see bullfighting as a business, those who try to give category and those who They walk with the respect of all.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers