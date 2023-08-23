The seventh date of the 2023-II League has just begun and five technical directors have already fallen due to the poor results. The turn now is for another of the candidates to fight not to be relegated, Jaguares.

DT Pompilio Páez announced his resignation from the Montería club at a press conference, after losing this Tuesday 0-1 against Unión Magdalena at the start of the seventh day.

“Honestly, I don’t want to continue. I like to win, I understand the effort made by Jaguares, its board of directors”, Páez said in the press room of the Jaraguay stadium.

“I consider myself a coach, more than anything, I wanted to contribute to Colombian soccer, in this case to Jaguares, to young players. Jaguares has a team with a lot of experienced players, they can make a great project,” he added.

Páez had arrived in the middle of this year to replace Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo, who left office to take over as director of the Colombian youth teams.

The Pereiran coach barely led seven games and only won two, against Boyacá Chicó and Millonarios. The other five matches ended in defeat.

Before Páez, Alberto Suárez (Envigado), Mario García (Boyacá Chicó), Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez (Junior) and Néstor Craviotto (Atlético Huila) lost their position.

Only three teams have the same coach with which they started 2023: Millonarios (Alberto Gamero), La Equidad (Alexis García) and Deportivo Pasto (Flabio Torres).

