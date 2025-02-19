As has happened in this edition with the German and Italian representatives, the team that ends fifth in the League has many options to play the 2025-26 Champions League thanks to the good role of Spanish clubs in Europe. UEFA calculates the coefficient of each federation based on the results achieved in the Champions, the Europa League and the Conference League.

Of the seven teams present last September in the three tournaments, only Girona fell into the initial phase. Rubricated yesterday the Real Madrid classification – together with Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Athletic -, the pass to the eighth is to be confirmed today in their respective competitions of the Royal Society and Betis. Both play at home and obtain very favorable results in the first leg.

The great rival of Spain to opt for that fifth place next year is Italy, which started the course with eight clubs in continental competitions. Only the Bologna was outside the first exchange, but Milan and Atalanta were eliminated on the Champions League Tuesday. And yesterday, in the extension, Juventus fell in the PSV Eindhoven field. There are three-Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina-and today Rome plays it against Porto (1-1 in Portugal).