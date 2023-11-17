The world of Marvel movies is going through a difficult time, given that the latest productions have not worked as expected, including The Marvels, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Dr. Strange 2 and series like Secret Invasion. And it seems that this type of failure is having slight repercussions, the first is that Avengers: Kang Dynasty The person who was going to serve as director on the project has been left without.

As mentioned by media such as Deadline, the filmmaker Destin Daniel Crettonhas only gone on to work on two projects, the first of which is the second film of Shang-Chi, who ironically is going to lead the new generation of Avengers. On the other hand, he is also going to be in charge of a series, this is wonder mana superhero who for now is in the shadows, but with the right impulse can become famous as Guardians of the Galaxy.

This could raise suspicions that the villain Kangwho was given a lot of importance in the last Ant-Man film, is discarded in some way, and that is precisely due to the controversies that the actor who gives him life has gone through, Jonathan Majors. However, in recent reports it is said that the case has been resolved in favor of the artist, and that no type of projects in which he disney It has him involved until 2027.

On the other hand, rumors are circulating about the return of important actors to the MCUthese would be Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson And till Chris Evans. This as part of a plan to include their characters in multiversal issues with variants of them. However, it seems that these are only approximations of Marvel Studios with the actors, which does not mean that in the end a deal will be made for them to return and that people will be interested in resuming this universe.

Remember that the following production of Marvel arrives in January with the Echo series.

Via: deadline

Editor’s note: With this comes the question of whether the MCU is going to have a comeback or if things are going to result in a disaster that no one can repair. And Deadpool 3 arrives in July, a fairly marked 6-month absence.