The always dangerous national team break is turning out to be an ordeal for Real Madrid. If on Wednesday the team went to bed with the knee injury of the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, who could be out for between eight and ten weeks, this past morning they saw how another of their figures, the Brazilian Vinicius was unable to finish the game of Brazil against Colombia, and left the field before half an hour of play due to a muscle problem in his left thigh.

«I think it’s the same injury as last time. I received a blow there and I felt a little resentful later,” the forward explained to the press, referring in this way to the one he suffered against Celta and which kept him away from the playing fields for a month. The player is pending medical tests, but he will miss the match against Argentina and could also be absent from the duels against Cádiz, Naples and Granada.

Two new casualties that cause an unexpected headache for Carlo Ancelotti, who has the infirmary almost full and must return to juggling to put together a midfield that this year was awaiting the final metamorphosis of Modric and Kroos towards the young players. “There are too many games, we have to evaluate the health of the players.” The Italian coach recently complained about the busy football schedule, which forces his players to play a match every three days. «Here everyone thinks about their own thing. LaLiga thinks about its own thing. The Federation thinks about its own thing. FIFA thinks about its own thing. “UEFA thinks about its own thing… and what they have to paint more than the players, they don’t paint anything,” he added.

In addition to the absences of the French midfielder and the Fluminense attacker for the next matches, the Italian coach cannot count on goalkeeper Kepa, who was injured in the warm-up of the Champions League match against Unión Berlin; Tchouaméni, who suffered a fracture in his left foot in the Classic against Barcelona and misses the rest of the year; Ceballos and Arda Güler, who live a constant odyssey with injuries and in the case of the Turk he has not even been able to debut with the white shirt since his arrival in the month of July.

And finally the case of Jude Bellingham, who also missed the last two games and has left the England camp still with shoulder discomfort. The Englishman is, in principle, the first of these eight players who could play again.

These casualties are also added to those of the long-term injuries Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. Two key pieces of the white team who fell in the month of August and almost said goodbye to the season due to torn anterior cruciate ligaments. The recurring injuries that have affected the white team in recent months led to the recent dismissal of Croatian Niko Mihic, head of the Chamartín club’s medical services since 2017.