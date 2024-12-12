Soccer / world cup 2030
The organizer of the international tournament, for example, rates the average of the African country’s stadiums as “very good”, but the Spanish stadiums are only “good.”
It is now official, the 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, as well as in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. An ambitious project that was given the green light this Wednesday Gianni Infantinopresident of FIFA. Start now…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#FIFA #report #rates #Moroccan #venues #Spain #Portugal
Leave a Reply