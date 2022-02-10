Memphis Depay in the UEFA qualifiers:

➤ The one who scored the most goals (12).

➤ The one with the most assists (6) delivered.

➤ The one who released the most key passes (47).

➤ The one that generated the most chances (53).

And he guided the Netherlands to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) November 17, 2021