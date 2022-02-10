Theargentinian election of soccer, current champion of America under the mandate of Lionel Scaloni, climbed one place in the world ranking prepared by FIFA, nine months before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The “Albiceleste” team, whose captain and maximum reference is Lionel Messi, surpassed England and is now in fourth place on the list, one step away from the podium. We review the updated Top 10.
On November 16, 2021, the same day as Argentina, the Netherlands gained access to the big event, led by DT Louis Van Gaal and Memphis Depay.
On October 12, 2021, the Danish team qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, being the first team (excluding the organizer) to obtain their ticket. Will it be a sign that they will have a great World Cup?
Will the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo go to the World Cup in Qatar or will it fall by the wayside, causing a shock? We will see, the truth is that it is in the top 10 of the best teams according to FIFA.
Spain will be looking to keep this place as the top seven plus host Qatar will head the group at the World Cup. For now, he is succeeding, but he will have to be very careful.
Current champion of the Euro, Italy has well deserved its location: in fact, it could easily integrate a more privileged position.
England lost fourth place and is fifth, although it continues to integrate one of the positions that generate being the head of the group for Qatar. However, those of Southgate will have to be alert not to continue worsening their record.
The good results of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup helped Argentina to finish fourth and get closer to the podium. The “Scaloneta” is still the team with greatest number of official matches without losing in the world at national team level (29), according to instructions flash scorewith 19 wins and 10 draws.
Winner of the European League of Nations, France occupies the last place on the podium in the FIFA ranking, although it is closely followed by the Argentine National Team.
Leader in the South American qualifiers and with the guaranteed ticket to Qatar 2022, like Argentina, Brazil remains in second place in this official record.
Many continue to discuss the few merits that the Belgian team has done in recent times to stay at the top of the ranking, but the truth is that it continues there, above other teams with better current status.
