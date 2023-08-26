FIFA, through its Disciplinary Committee, has suspended this Saturday “provisionally” the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, “from all activities related to football at the national and international level”, according to the article 51 of the Disciplinary Code,
“The president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), using the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (CDF), has agreed today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales of all football-related activities at a national and international level”.
“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, extends for an initial period of ninety days and while the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed.” , FIFA has indicated through a press release.
In addition, the president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee issued two additional directives (article 7 CDF) “in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary procedure that is being processed before this disciplinary body, through which it orders Luis Rubiales to refrain, himself or through third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the player or his immediate environment”.
“Likewise, the RFEF and its officers or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting Jennifer Hermoso or her close entourage,” he points out. This decision, according to the FIFA statement, has been communicated to Rubiales and UEFA, “for due compliance,” the statement added.
The controversy caused by Rubiales in the 2023 World Cup final after kissing beautiful Jenni has jumped to all imaginable plans and has aroused a wave of criticism from a large part of society.
On Friday, Rubiales appeared before the Federation Assembly in an act where, to the surprise of many, the president of the federation did not present his resignation and offered his version of events.
After announcing its decision, the CSD has set to work to disqualify Rubiales, while 81 players and former players signed a statement of support for Jenni Hermoso and the 23 champions have resigned from playing with the national team while there are no changes in the Federation.
Little by little, the world of soccer is joining in favor of Jenni Hermoso, while Rubiales promises to defend her innocence and will have to face various complaints, including that of the Government of Spain itself.
