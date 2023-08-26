The Colombian Jorge Iván Palacio, president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, has agreed this Saturday the “provisional suspension” of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, “from all activities related to football at a national and international level”. . “This suspension, which will be effective as of today, extends for an initial period of ninety days, and as long as the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed. ”, indicates in a statement the highest body of world football.

The temporary suspension for three months of Luis Rubiales for his kiss to Jennifer Hermoso and his obscene behavior during the celebrations of the Women’s Soccer World Cup won by the Spanish team means that, during this time, Rubiales will not be able to carry out any activity related to soccer. The president of Spanish soccer is also suspended from his position as vice president of UEFA. The FIFA body also prevents Rubiales or any member of the Federation from having any contact with Jennifer Hermoso.

FIFA, in view of the pressure denounced by Jennifer Hermoso by the federation, has deemed it appropriate to take this measure to protect the player. “Likewise, the president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the player of the national soccer team, Jennifer Hermoso, and the disciplinary procedure that is being processed before this disciplinary body , has issued two additional directives (article 7 CDF) by which it orders Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the player or her close environment”, reads the statement, which adds: ” Likewise, the RFEF and its officers or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting or their immediate environment”.

After opening the file on Rubiales, the times in the FIFA process did not contemplate such a quick decision. The aggressive speech of the already suspended president of Spanish football during the assembly, attacking feminism and presenting himself as a victim, caused astonishment in the president of the disciplinary committee of the world body. Rubiales has found a tough jurist in Jorge Iván Palaciós. As a member of the gender commission of the Colombian Judiciary, he traveled throughout his country promoting the rights of women and the LGTBI community.

The suspension has already activated the federative mechanisms so that Pedro Rocha, the president of the Extremaduran territory chosen by Rubiales to replace him, occupy the presidency of Spanish football as soon as possible.

