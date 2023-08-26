The Colombian Jorge Iván Palacio, president of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, has agreed this Saturday, in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the Disciplinary Code, lto “provisional suspension” of the president of the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, “from all activities related to football at a national and international level.”

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, extends for an initial period of ninety days and while the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed.” , indicates in a statement the highest body of world football.

The kiss that he stole without her consent from the Spanish world champion Jenni Hermoso

The suspension comes one day after Luis Rubiales announced at the RFEF Ordinary General Assembly, held in Las Rozas (Madrid), that he was not going to resign, after justifying what happened in the women’s World Cup final, in which, in the box, He put his hands to his genitals at the end of the match and at the medal ceremony he kissed the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

Rubiales assured that it was a “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented kiss”, among other assertions, which was later denied by the soccer player.

Rubiales’ intervention caused widespread rejection by a large part of society, the announcement by the 23 world champions and other players that they were renouncing to continue attending the calls while the president continued, international support for Jenni Hermoso and the “request reasoned decision” from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) for a possible violation of the Sports Law and the Royal Decree on Sports Discipline by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, infractions that he considers “very serious” and that make possible a precautionary suspension of the leader.

In addition, the president of said FIFA Disciplinary Committee, “in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the player of the national soccer team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary procedure that is in process before this disciplinary body”, has issued two additional directives (article 7 CDF) “through which it orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, himself or through third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment”.

“Likewise, the RFEF and its officers or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team, Ms. Jennifer Hermoso, or her close entourage,” he said.

This decision, according to the FIFA statement, has been communicated this Saturday to Rubiales and UEFA, “for due compliance”.

The Disciplinary Committee warns that “it will not offer any further information on this disciplinary procedure until a final decision is made on it”, while FIFA reiterates in its letter “its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all people and for the same condemns with the greatest vigor all contrary behavior”.

EFE