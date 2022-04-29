EA Sports has announced the Community Team of the Season of FIFA 22one team celebrating the best footballers of the football year and who have contributed significantly to the success of their teams throughout the season, such as Luis Suarez, Serge Gnabry, Aymeric Laporte and many others. The votes were cast by FIFA players over the past week. Here is the full list:
Forwards
- Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace
- Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid
- Karim Adeyemi, RB Salzburg
- Gerard Moreno, Villareal
- Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC
Midfielders
- Fred, Manchester United
- Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich
- Yannick Carrasco, Atletico Madrid
- John Mcginn, Aston Villa
- Maxence Caqueret, Lyon
- Parejo, Villareal
- Raspadori, Sassuolo
Defenders
- Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City
- Jean-Clair Todibo, OGC Nice
- Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace
- Conor Coady, Wolves
- Tino Livramento, Southampton
Goalkeepers
- Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur
#FIFA #community #chooses #team #year #Italian #dream #team
Leave a Reply