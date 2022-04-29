EA Sports has announced the Community Team of the Season of FIFA 22one team celebrating the best footballers of the football year and who have contributed significantly to the success of their teams throughout the season, such as Luis Suarez, Serge Gnabry, Aymeric Laporte and many others. The votes were cast by FIFA players over the past week. Here is the full list:

Forwards

Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace

Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid

Karim Adeyemi, RB Salzburg

Gerard Moreno, Villareal

Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC

Midfielders

Fred, Manchester United

Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich

Yannick Carrasco, Atletico Madrid

John Mcginn, Aston Villa

Maxence Caqueret, Lyon

Parejo, Villareal

Raspadori, Sassuolo

Defenders

Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City

Jean-Clair Todibo, OGC Nice

Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace

Conor Coady, Wolves

Tino Livramento, Southampton

Goalkeepers