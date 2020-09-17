The release of a new FIFA title is always a big issue in the football community – now it’s getting closer and closer. On the occasion of the Bundesliga start on Friday evening, Publisher EA published the top team for the upcoming season in German football.
Whenever there is a new edition of the annual FIFA game, it always comes with some topics and discussions. How is the career mode, what changes are there in Ultimate Team, but above all: What are the fresh and new values for the players? There has been anger about this recently, because not only did numerous fans of the series complain about the Bundesliga ratings, but also because a few professionals did the same.
Either way, at the start of the new 2020/21 Bundesliga season, which opens on Friday evening with the duel between Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04, has Publisher Electronic Arts compiled and published the top eleven of German football. Not surprisingly, most of the players play for FCB or Borussia Dortmund, and yet there are also one or two surprises – especially when it comes to the occupation of the substitute bench.
Not surprisingly, Manuel Neuer is the best Bundesliga goalkeeper in the game. With an overall rating of 89, he surpasses his competitors around Yann Sommer (86) and Peter Gulacsi (85).
The first line-up for the defense is Bavaria’s Niklas Süle. The central defender, who was last injured for a long time, receives an 84 card during the game, which makes him one of the three defensive players in the top team.
Mats Hummels is the first BVB player in this selected team if you clear the field from behind. The central defender impresses with his rating of 86, even if there are losses in terms of speed.
David Alaba, who is still in open contract talks at FCB, completes that of EA selected defense line. The Austrian gets an 84 rating.
The midfield is evenly decorated with FCB and BVB players. It starts with Serge Gnabry, who received a justified place with his 85 rating.
Of course, a Jadon Sancho should not be missing either. The youngster, who has been declared a right midfielder, is given an 87 rating, which of course means that he has to be in the top eleven.
Joshua Kimmich is currently not only the most valuable defensive midfielder (85 million euros market value), he is also an exceptional player in FIFA 21. With his rating of 88, he takes the third of the four places in the midfield.
With his 85 rating, Marco Reus is fourth in the midfield group. The long-injured BVB captain also outperformed Thomas Müller (also marked as ZOM), although he is actually rated one point better with his 86 rating.
Otherwise a bit under the radar, in FIFA 21 Andrej Kramaric is one of the three best strikers from the Bundesliga. He is rated 82, which means he can claim one of the three attacker spots for himself.
In the second half of the season Erling Haaland hit BVB very quickly, as did FIFA. The Norwegian receives a rating of 84, which – with one exception – allows him to leave all other attackers in German football behind.
Who, if not Robert Lewandowski, should lead this top team? With his 91 rating, he is not only the best striker, but also the best player in the Bundesliga in terms of the values in FIFA 21.
