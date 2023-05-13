Thursday, May 11, 2023



Alcantarilla celebrates the May 2023 Fiestas with live music in the open air, free concerts, gastronomy, folklore, children’s attractions, parades of the Witch and activities in honor of the Virgen de la Salud, patron saint of the municipality, from today, the 12th, Until May 21.

The mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, pointed out that “thanks to everyone’s collaboration, Alcantarilla offers residents and visitors ten consecutive days of street activities for all tastes and for all ages, from the Gala for the Election of the Queens of the Fiestas, which officially opens the calendar, to the fireworks display at the arrival of the procession of Our Lady of Health, which closes this year’s fiestas».

The lineup of free concerts at the Recinto de Fiestas is made up of Beret, M Clan, Los Secretos, Mikel Erentxun, Eskorzo and La Pegatina. Seven other groups, Los Happys, Unrisen Queen, Estoapos, El despertar del silencio, Los Parrandboleros, Penúltimo Tributo and The tracks, will play in the city squares between Saturday 13 and Thursday 18 May. In addition, the VI Pop Witch Festival is tomorrow at the Festival Site, with the winner of the model contest, Retrodisea, as the opening act for M Clan.

The musical offer is completed by four other traditional music shows, which are the Silla Flamenca Festival, with ‘Sentir’, by the Murcian Dance Company; the Night of the Copla, with a tribute to Rocío Jurado by Tamara de Jerez; the International Tango Festival, with the singer from Buenos Aires Cristina Conde; and the Folklore Festival, with the Agrupación Folklorica Noreste Guiense de Canarias, the Instituto de Cultura Raíces de Perú and the Group of Choirs and Dances Museo de la Huerta.

Orchard huts, buñuelada and paellas



Among the gastronomic offer, the Association of Housewives organizes the Night of Bread and the Great Fritters, with free distribution of bread with oil and bread with sobrasada on the night of Saturday the 13th and fritters on the morning of Friday the 19th, both in the Garden from Campoamor. The City Council also distributes free paella on Friday the 19th from 2:00 p.m. on Avenida Martínez Campos.

The Queens Election Gala officially opens the festive calendar tonight

In addition, the orchard huts of the El Pimiento, Nonduermas, and El Barracón, Alcantarilla clubs, offer typical orchard food starting this Friday at noon and at night in the Aviation Garden, at the same prices as the Fiesta huts Murcia Spring.

For the little ones, a fair at the Festival Site from today, the 12th, with attractions, fast food stalls, costume jewelery and shooting booths. There will be two Children’s Days, on Tuesday the 16th and Wednesday the 17th, in which there will be a 2X1 in all the attractions and on Monday the 15th, No Noise Day, to facilitate access for children with special needs. At the Infanta Elena Cultural Center, day of fantasy games on Saturday 20.

Federation of Peñas and Virgen de la Salud



Among the activities of the Federación de Peñas Festeras y Culturales, the children’s parade on Saturday the 13th, the broom throwing and the witch hunt on Wednesday the 17th, the Witch’s trial on Thursday the 18th and the great parade of floats on Saturday the 20th before of the Burning of the Witch, as well as distribution of sweets for children, ham tasting, Meat Pie Night and parades.

The acts in honor of the patron saint of Alcantarilla focus on the Virgen de la Salud pilgrimage from the Hermitage of Agua Salá to the Church of San Pedro on Saturday the 13th, the Huerta mass and the offering of flowers on Friday the 19th and the procession on Sunday the 21st, with a fireworks display and the chupinazo upon the arrival of the patron saint at the Church of San Pedro, which puts an end to the Fiestas.