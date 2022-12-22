THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Thursday, December 22, 2022, 03:18



The Local Government Board held yesterday approved the extraordinary nominative subsidy of 10% to the first unrestricted parties of Carthaginians and Romans and Carnival to help them recover their pre-pandemic splendor with an increase in material and human resources. After the approval of this proposal by the Department of Celebrations, led by Juan Pedro Torralba, the federations will receive the municipal increase in the remainder of this year.

The Federation of Troops and Legions of Carthaginians and Romans has received this year 18,500 euros more than in 2021, which means 204,000 euros. The Comparsas and Chirigotas of Carnival has increased the subsidy received at the beginning of the year by 30,000 euros, reaching up to 170,000 euros.

The Local Government Board also gave the final green light to a subdivision project in Los Dolores that will allow ordering the space next to the old gas station in the Castillitos urbanization, eliminating the bottleneck at the entrance to Floridablanca street. Repsol will give the City Council 379 square meters located in front of the old gas station, where there is a narrowing of the road in the direction of Los Dolores that causes traffic jams quite frequently.

Fluency in Floridablanca



The project proposes a perimeter road with parking and a reserve for people with reduced mobility. According to the initial forecast, it will also have sidewalks with a step of no less than 1.8 square meters. This action unit of Los Dolores commands an area of ​​8,600 square meters and has assigned 5,800 square meters of buildable area.

In addition, the Local Government Board granted an extension of the collaboration agreement between the City Council and Cáritas for the care of people in situations of social exclusion.