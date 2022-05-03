Never in the history of the German second division, Bundesliga 2, was the emotion so great. With just two games to go before the end of the season, five clubs still have a chance to climb to the top division. Everything that the Bundesliga title fight lacks in the premiership of German football, where, just two rounds from the end of the current season, five clubs still maintain their chances of climbing to the top flight. There are three spots available in the elite and, strictly speaking, nothing has been decided.

These five clubs are only five points apart on the leaderboard, and they all still have a chance – some more, some less – to claim one of the three spots. The first two give the right to direct access to the Bundesliga. The team that finishes third in the table will still have a chance to climb – it will compete with the 16th-placed team in the first division for a spot in the sun in the elite.

In the history of the second division – Bundesliga 2 – there has never been such a fierce fight between so many teams with the possibility of access to the top floor with so little time left for the end of the campaign. The closest we’ve come recently to a situation like this was in 2003, when Frankfurt and Mainz fought head-to-head for the third spot that ended up with Eintracht’s “Eagles” on goal difference – just one more goal made the whole match. difference.

The plight of each of the top-shelf contenders couldn’t be more dramatic. Darmstadt president Rüdiger Fisch, current vice-leader after the stunning 6-0 victory over Erzgebirge Aue, scored well: “The current situation is like this: with every point lost, you get further, and with every point gained, you get closer.”

Schalke 04

Meanwhile, the current leader, Schalke 04, was celebrating his heroic triumph away from home against Sandhausen (2×1), which guaranteed him the isolated lead, with two points ahead of Darmstadt. Simon Terrode, the top scorer in the Premier League’s history, with 169 goals and scorer of the winning goal in stoppage time, babbled into the reporters’ microphones: “My chip still hasn’t sunk in. I can’t believe what happened here. I have no words to express everything I feel.”

The royal blues of Gelsenkirchen have the knife and cheese in hand. Your destiny is in your own hands, or rather, in your own feet. They don’t depend on the stumbling blocks of others. They are only dependent on their own strength next weekend when they host the St. Pauli at his Veltins Arena.

Since Mike Büskens took over as manager of Schalke 04 in March, the team has been riding a winning streak – six wins in seven matches. It has in its squad two decisive scorers who do the job (Simon Terrode and Marius Bülter). In addition, he will play at home, with the support of more than 60,000 fans who literally carry the team on their shoulders.

St. Pauli

The St. Pauli could even seriously think about a recovery against Schalke 04 and, with a victory over the leader, restore a good dose of self-confidence to at least finish the championship in third place.

However, the team’s drop in performance in the second round is frightening. Since March, St. Pauli doesn’t know what a victory is. If we look at the return table, we will see that in 15 games St. Pauli got just 18 points and is in 13th place.

To make matters worse, at least seven players are in the medical department and last Monday (05/02), the club reported that ten players tested positive for covid-19. They are out of action most likely until the end of the season. The prospects couldn’t be worse for the friendly Hamburg club.

Werder Bremen

Another strong candidate for a comeback is Werder Bremen, who, despite the surprising hesitation against Holstein Kiel – a 2-3 defeat –, can count on two strong factors to return to the top shelf. The first is the undeniable fact that the squad has the best attacking duo in Liga 2. They are Marvin Duksch and Niclas Füllkrug, who together scored 37 goals. The duo is a terror for any opponent, as the current leader Schalke 04 knows, who ten days ago suffered a crushing rout against Werder (1×4).

The second factor that can make life easier for Duksch and co. is the weakness of your next opponents. It’s hard to imagine that a team that creates so many clear scoring opportunities miss their next match against the already relegated Erzgebirge Aue or that Jahn Regensburg (11th in the table) could create any serious problems for Bremen in the last match.

Darmstadt

Before the championship started, few gave Darmstadt a chance. However, the team had a very good first round, which ended up not being confirmed in the return. Currently, it has an average campaign and is in the second position, more because of its competitors’ stumbling blocks than on its own merits. His defense draws attention, who turns and moves and delivers the paçoca.

Darmstadt will take Fortuna Düsseldorf next weekend away from home – a team that maintains an unbeaten streak of 11 matches (five wins and six draws). Darmstadt have a good chance of taking one of the three available spots, but they need to stabilize their defensive sector and repeat their performance from last weekend, when they thrashed Erzgebirge Aue (6-0), in the two games they have left.

Hamburg

Hamburg is already in its fourth season in Bundesliga 2. In the previous three, it always ended up in 4th place, where it is right now, a few days before the last two decisive matches.

The team comes from three consecutive victories in the championship, is in good spirits and intends to continue its upward trend with triumphs over Hannover 96 and Hansa Rostock, both without major pretensions, as they are no longer in danger of relegation. With a bit of luck and missteps from their direct competitors (St. Pauli, Darmstadt and Werder Bremen), they can dream of a third spot and a return to the Bundesliga.

Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Darmstadt, Hamburg, St. Pauli. Who goes up? Who stay?

Here goes my guess: Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen go straight up. Darmstadt or Hamburg take the third spot that entitles them to the play-offs with the 16th in the Bundesliga. St. Pauli is on to the next.

_________

Gerd Wenzel started in sports journalism in 1991 on TV Cultura in São Paulo, when the Bundesliga was shown for the first time in Brazil. He served on ESPN channels as an expert on German football from 2002 to 2020, when he went on to comment on Bundesliga games for OneFootball Berlin. Weekly, on Thursdays, he produces the “Bundesliga no Ar” Podcast. The Halbzeit column is published on Tuesdays.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.

