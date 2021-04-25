In full advance of this year’s soybean and corn harvest, it is already palpitating that exports from the field will grow 26% compared to 2020. Will be US $ 10 billion more than the US $ 38 billion that agribusiness sent to the world last year, 69% of the total foreign sales of the country.

Agroindustrial exports totaled US $ 38,000 million in 2020. This year they will grow 26%: US $ 10,000 million more.

The difference will be made mainly by the two grains referred to, which are the ones that contribute the most tons and have shown a notable increase in their international prices in recent months. Beef ranks third in the agribusiness foreign trade ranking, but remains at similar levels to last year.

A) Yes, total shipments from the country will grow to US $ 64,925 million (18% more than in 2020). In this group, the soy complex is the one that contributes the most; It is projected that this year will be US $ 21,865 million, an increase of US $ 7,359 million compared to last year, as estimated by the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR).

The product that the world buys the most from Argentina is the Soybean flour, that with US $ 11,890 million constitutes the main export of the country. Strictly speaking, soybean meal is part of the oilseed complex, which also includes oil (US $ 6,350 million), grain (US $ 2,790 million) and biodiesel (US $ 788 million).

Among the main increases in the value of agro-industrial exports, projected for this year, stand out soybean meals and oils and corn in grain.

The second exporting position is occupied by corn, that in the last two years it surpassed soybeans in harvest volume (this will be 50 million versus 45 million for the oilseed) and although it is not worth as much as soybeans (US $ 565 vs. US $ 258, in Chicago), showed a higher value evolution compared to the same date a year ago.

“If the price of what we sell more and better, it is excellent news for the Argentine macroeconomy”, he claimed Emilce Terré, economist at the BCR. And he pointed out that with the contribution of dollars from the agribusiness relieve various problems, such as tensions in the exchange market, the need for dollars to pay for imports, debt commitments and the remittance of profits from global companies ”.

Where do the field dollars go? According to a study by the Rosario Stock Exchange based on data from the Central Bank, it has three main destinations.

Terré stressed that “the foreign exchange that the operation of any country requires, and that in Argentina at this time is needed as few times in history, can be obtained by exports, by taking on debt or by selling assets. External financing and privatizations today have their limits, so the most sustainable way to get dollars is through exports, and in that agribusiness presents a reality, and a potential as well, much greater than the other areas of economic activity in Argentina ”.

The fight for retentions

The amount of withholdings charged by the State will also have a significant jump. If projected yields and current prices hold, $ 2.6 billion more would be raised: would reach $ 8.6 billion, the highest amount since the 2011/12 season, when soybeans reached the historical record in its international value: US $ 650 per ton.

The current scenario is presented in the midst of the debate over an eventual increase in withholdings, which “is under analysis” by the Government, as warned by the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Spanish. Those statements, from this you come, They generated a strong rejection of the ruralistas, who challenge the official idea that the rise in prices is the main cause of inflation.

They reply that soybeans, which have the highest tax burden, with a 33% withholdingsIt is exported almost entirely, which is why it has practically no impact on domestic food prices. The liaison table and other agroindustrial entities have emphasized that “inflation has more to do with taxes and distortions in price chains than with the international value of grains.”

Incidence of corn and wheat (soybeans are exported almost entirely) on foods in the basic basket, according to a recent study by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange, based on data from INDEC, the Ministry of Agriculture and private organizations of industry and commerce.

The Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange has shown that only 7 out of every 100 pesos that a kilo of roast costs have to do with corn to feed the cows. And the Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina (FADA), specified that “wheat only impacts 12.6% of the value of bread.”

Percentage incidence of costs in the price of bread to the public, according to various economic studies. (FADA)

“The price of meat or wheat does not go up, the price of currency goes down”, Ironically the chief economist of FADA, David miazzo. And he explained: “Last year a monetary base was printed to finance the fiscal deficit of more than 7 points and that emission continued during 2021: this is what generated inflation. It is not a problem of grains, but of fiscal deficit and monetary issue ”.

How much do producers have left?

Economists point out that of the dollars that come in from grain exports, a high percentage it is not in the hands of the producers: for export duties, and the same for the exchange gap, in the case of soybeans the direct value capture by the State is 60% and in the case of corn and wheat it oscillates around 45%.

The capture of dollars by the State – it is worth clarifying that the agricultural turnover, not the net profit, occurs first through withholdings. Of the US $ 565 traded for soybeans in Chicago -Around that value in North American notes are charged by producers in the United States, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay- in the Argentine market, US $ 350 is paid, but in pesos and according to the exchange rate of Banco Nación, today at $ 93.

When converting to market exchange rates, today around $ 153, you get US $ 212.7 in bills: just over a third of the international price. The rest goes to the treasury. With what is left to them, producers still have to pay other taxes and face production costs.

That leads many farmers to manifest reluctant to continue sowing. “We do not want to continue supporting the mismanagement of the State with our work,” they roar in the groups of Self-convened Producers. They brandish the rise in costs of inputs and fuels, such as the decrease in purchasing power due to inflation itself.

However, the projections are also positive for the next plantings. Jeremias Battistoni, from the consulting firm AZ Group, optimistically calculated profit margins in various regions. For the Core Zone, he recommended the double wheat-soybean, for the south of Buenos Aires he especially weighed corn, and for the north of the country he favored sunflower.

Profitability margins expected for the 2021/2022 campaign, of the 4 main crops, in three different areas of the country.

This scenario predicts that agribusiness will continue to be the main dynamizer of the Argentine economy, in a context of many activities affected by the quarantine that seems to have no end.