Science must start from astonishment, not only from curiosity, and be done with a social sense, affirmed the agronomist Gustavo Mora Aguilera, a specialist in agricultural parasitology and phytopathology, whose work has used this consideration to dare to break paradigms of epidemiology traditional and apply new schemes and developments for the benefit of the Mexican countryside and its producers.

His contributions in this field have earned him a wide reputation nationally and internationally, as well as recognitions and awards, such as the National Plant Health Award, to which is now added the 2022 National Science Award, in the category of technology, innovation and design, granted by the government of Mexico.

Graduated with honors from the Chapingo Autonomous University and with a doctorate from the University of Florida, United States, this researcher and teacher originally from Apatzingán, Michoacán (1962), it can be said that his identification with the land is of origin.

He was born into a family of peasants, who left their community, located in Tierra Caliente, in order to improve the educational conditions of the eight children in other towns in the Michoacan valley, since where they were, Las Cruces, they could only study up to third grade of elementary school.

“My parents left the comfort they had at the ranch and faced the uncertainty of making a pilgrimage through various towns, such as Parácuaro and Apatzingán, and the reason was to give us educational certainty. That comfort we had in the field was left; something that is sometimes little understood is that the countryside generates a certain sustainability for the people who live in it. We talked about how they can have basic food, generate a self-consumption economy, have a backyard livestock, something that is not available in the cities”, recalls Gustavo Mora in an interview with La Jornada.

“Despite the poverty that one sees, the people of the countryside have a capacity for resilience, and you have to recognize that. That capacity is innate, because agriculture was like that, it arose with a humanistic purpose, to share food, to generate it; So, in practice it is something that continues to happen.”

This family origin led the specialist to ensure that his vocation is not at all fortuitous or casuistic, but the result of a natural process, since his entire life has been linked to agriculture.

“I have always worked in the field and there I was given very important values, both formative and cognitive. In terms of training, we can talk about discipline and perseverance, because when I was a child and adolescent, the working hours were to work during the day. And cognitively, it rooted me with the plants and helped me understand them, to understand the soil, the furrow, the environment, that systemic vision that agriculture is, ”he adds.

“What I perceived in the field cognitively is that the producer knows a lot about it, knows how to produce and harvest a crop; my dad knew when to harvest, fertilize, water. But where they fail is in phytosanitary problems; that is, when they have specific difficulties, they require a specialist, an expert.

“And that was where my vision of what was needed to contribute to rural people was taking shape, that is, I naturally studied agriculture, but also with the vision of supporting rural people, of synergizing with them, to complement their knowledge”, he highlights.

“So my arrival in this field of study was natural, and in that way my vocation is genuine. I understand that we need to contribute to the people of the countryside and to the production of food. I am not settling on a topical issue, but rather my vision was natural that it should be that way.”

Level III in the National System of Researchers and researcher and teacher at the Graduate College of Agricultural Sciences, Gustavo Mora is convinced that “the field educates while it humanizes.” He assures that in his case it showed him not only the social dimension, but also contributed to his scientific vision.

Agriculture “is essentially heuristic, because it forces us to innovate based on very specific problems, and the producer, in his empiricism, is the first to innovate,” he maintains.

“I am convinced that my contact and work in the field during childhood and adolescence allowed me to understand crops and agronomic processes in a decisive way to develop an epidemiology that departs from the classic reductionist and parcel-based approach that has permeated since the middle of the last century. .”

He recalls that he studied agricultural parasitology and from there his postgraduate studies focused on plant pathology and epidemiology. He emphasizes that he had to break with the classic paradigms of epidemiology, because these represent “a straitjacket” in the search for solutions to agricultural problems.

“Holistic view”

“My vision is not currently phytopathological. If agriculture is systemic, I believe that the professional who works in sanitation or crop health also has to use a holistic and systemic vision. Holistic has to do with the whole and systemic with the integration of the parts. My epidemiological approach is precisely holistic and systemic, I do not work only with infectious parasites and with insects, weeds and aeropolluants (air pollutants)”, she specifies.

“You might think that some of the clear contributions or visions that we are implementing in research is precisely that: a reversal of classical epidemiology, which is eminently descriptive, towards an epidemiology of epidemic intervention through regional and systemic approaches. .”

The innovations and contributions of Mora and the team he leads are not limited to the field of agriculture in Mexico and Latin America. The irruption of covid-19 in 2020 forced them to also venture into the field of human health, by developing a diagnostic system for SARS-CoV-2 and an epidemiological traceability system for preventive purposes and clinical traceability in outpatient settings. or labor.

These developments, he explains, were successfully tested in the health sector and their results were published in a prestigious international journal; They are in the process of applying for his patents.

“We did not know how to react”

“The pandemic showed the great deficit of the entire scientific union to be up to the task of this national health emergency. In my vision, a scientist is trained to solve problems, and we found ourselves very limited; that is, we did not know how to react to a problem that demanded multidimensional solutions”, he criticizes.

“In other words, we required the psychologist, the sociologist, the economist, the agronomist, we all had a role to play in a problem of that dimension, multidimensional where all the scientific community could contribute, and we let them gag us, we let them confine us in ourhouses. Definitely, I perceived that we were staying very far from a social demand and that we could not react.”

According to Mora, science has been limited by the idea of ​​specialization, which arose with the industrial revolution, since originally it did not operate that way, but rather was systemic, and the pandemic “showed the problem of how research in recent years Dangerously, it has become utilitarian”.

He reiterates that science must be done with a social vision and is convinced that those who do agricultural science are indebted to society. He also adds that the researcher, the scientist, must be a professional against the current.

“I think that every researcher who makes an impact gets out of conventional trends. You have to have a free spirit, understand criticism in science, get out of conventional trends, not because you should get out, but because you should lose the fear of breaking the umbilical cord with scientific trends if you consider that there may be other alternatives to solve problems. ”, concludes Gustavo Mora Aguilera.