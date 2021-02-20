A recent statement by the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA) denies that the agricultural producer has interference in the formation of prices that reach consumers. Below, the full text of the document.

Saying that we agricultural producers are educators of the prices paid by the final consumer in the gondola is not only a lack of technical veracity, it is also a complete ignorance of how the country’s productive scaffolding works.

Producers are the primary link in all chains, the one where the flow of raw material begins and then reaches the table of each household; we are the first in merit, the one who ignites the productive and transforming machinery of the country; It is not said by a sector, it is said by the numbers, the statistics, it is shown by our participation in exports, in GDP, in private formal employment “.

However, we are the last link in the chain in monetary flow since it begins with the final consumer and goes backward each link in the chain until it reaches the producer. This is what makes the producer a price taker in the market and not a trainer.

Producers manage costs and not prices, we establish our production structure based on the prices that the market reflects for our goods, as a result of our production; and it is that “in a commercial chain there is no more money to distribute than what a consumer pays for that good or service”.

How can we be price makers, if from what they pay the producer:

* Wheat multiplies 7 times its price when it reaches the final consumer and 2 of those 7 are TAXES.

* If the milk multiplies 4 times its price and 1 time of those 4 are TAXES.

If the beef is multiplied 4 times its price and 1 time of those 4 are TAXES.

* If the grain used to feed the broiler chicken is multiplied by 4.47 times and 1.38 are TAX.

This is why, if due to lack of information, knowledge, ignorance or an ideology lacking support and uncoupled from the truth, from reality; a sort of “Witch Hunt” is established, which is (as in the inquisition) wanting to blame a situation that in Argentina is already structural on those who not only do not have it, but are also those who today They work so that the deprivations that we see in other nearby countries do not pass at each one’s table.

When they say, “Why are prices going up?” In Argentina there are two exclusive components in the formation of all prices: Taxes (41% of what we charge in the monkey of a supermarket are taxes) and inflation, in Argentina during 2020 it was 36.1%, while other countries such as Uruguay reached 8.1%, Mexico 3.5%, Chile 3.1%, Peru only 2.6%.

According to the CRA Economic Department, from January 2017 to February 2021:

* The meat was multiplied by 4.3 times.

* The milk in the gondola was multiplied by 4.4 times.

* Diesel oil multiplied 4.3 times.

* The basic basket multiplied 4.23 times.

* The official dollar of Banco Nación multiplied 5.8 times.

To understand it better, in January 2017 with $ 100 you could buy a combination and a certain amount of products from the basic basket, while to buy today, in February 2021, that same amount and combination are needed $ 383, inflation in Argentina it is generated by monetary policies, fiscal pressure and vicious interventions in price chains.

In economics as in life, you can do anything, what you cannot is avoid the consequences of your actions.

Searching for culprits instead of solutions, having situation diagnoses based on ideological and non-academic positions, leads to a witch hunt that only leads to more uncertainty and fear of the future.