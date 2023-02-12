Set up by the Agency for International Cooperation in the devastated Iskenderun, it has an operating room for about twenty operations
Spain is one of the countries that is giving the most help to Turkey after its devastating earthquake, which already has close to 40,000 deaths and more than 70,000 injured. To attend to the latter, this Monday a field hospital of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation begins to function in the devastated city of Iskenderun.
