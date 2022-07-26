Until twelve noon, the day laborers of the fruit campuses in Cieza were working yesterday due to the red alert due to temperatures that exceeded 45 degrees in large areas of the Region. The organizations and agricultural producers of the Vega Alta, before the announcement of the heat wave, decided to advance the working day to five in the morning and conclude it at noon to avoid possible accidents.

This forced many businessmen to install spotlights to illuminate the plantations, since at this time of year the sun does not rise before seven o’clock. Santiago Martínez Gabaldón, president of Fecoam, pointed out that the agricultural sector “has established this protocol for years.” Specifically, in August of last year “the worst heat wave in decades occurred with an invasion of Saharan air and sand storms that forced the conclusion of the day in many farms to be advanced to 11 in the morning,” recalled the cooperative. The measure does not affect warehouses, “because in some of them there is even air conditioning,” explained Martínez.

Regarding the losses that the intense heat could cause in the fruit, he explained that, in principle, these extreme temperatures “it seems that they will not continue in the coming days”, for which he indicated that “it is not likely to affect the fruit”. What the producers do fear is that, later on, “hail storms or torrential rain will appear that can cause damage.”