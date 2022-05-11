Civilization is hard to find in a country that organizes waste collection better than care for vulnerable children, writes our chief news officer Saskia van Westhreenen.

There are several ways to measure the civilization of a society† Dealing with the weakest is one of them. A civilized society takes good care of those who cannot do so independently. And it is precisely at this point that the Netherlands is failing. Look at youth care, a subject that is now more than a headache file.



Today, painful numbers came out again. Three out of four children who have been removed from their homes move at least four times in their young lives. The foundation Het Vergeten Kind conducted its own investigation because the ministry has failed to do so for three years, despite solemn promises.

The fiddling with our weakest is humiliating† We drag them from crisis location to residential care facility and if one house no longer fits, the bags have to be packed for the next address. A good number of them only hear a few hours before departure that it is time to go again. See also The difficult task of replacing Sassoli

In an interview with this newspaper, Olaf Prinsen, the new director of the sector association Jeugdzorg Nederland, recently told how he has gone from one surprise to another since he took office. Prinsen previously worked at the association of waste and cleaning management. He concluded in no uncertain terms that the collection of waste in the Netherlands is better established than the care for vulnerable children.

The collection of waste is better established than the care of vulnerable children. It’s a phrase we have to keep repeating out loud in our heads.



Quote

Don’t leave our weakest outlaws in this self-created youth care swamp

In the Netherlands, 19,200 children are placed out of their homes every year. In the first half of 2021, a total of 37,515 young people had to deal with it. Friend and foe have now realized that the care and support for children and their parents during and after these out-of-home placements is insufficient. For a very simple reason: the sector has been stripped to the bone over the past decade.

The House of Representatives will debate the problems on Thursday. There is no simple solution. A necessary one: do not leave our weakest outlaws in this self-created youth care swamp. Because in a country that arranges waste collection better than care for vulnerable children, civilization is hard to find.

What do you think? React can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘login‘ to click.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.