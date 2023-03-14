Since its launch in 1983, the Fiat Uno has redefined the city car paradigm

Since launch, in 1983it was understood that the Fiat Uno it would have redefined the paradigm of city cars and changed the history of the Italian brand. This was demonstrated both by the enormous investment made to make it, more than one thousand billion lire, and by the choice to present it at Cape Canaveral (Florida), the US aerospace headquarters from where the most advanced aircraft in the world took off and landed: the Shuttle.

A bold combination, therefore, which was well suited to the most innovative car in the segment, named “Car of the Year” in 1984, as well as the first to “dialogue” through an ironic, carefree and very modern communication in language. And the evocative video, created by Heritage Stellantis, focuses on this last peculiarity of the Fiat Uno, with archive images and speeches by Roberto Giolito, Heritage Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, Abarth), and Maurizio Torchio, Head of Centro Storico Fiat.

To make his technological jewel known to the general public, Fiat focuses on an advertising campaign outside the box, which bears the signature of the most famous cartoonist of the time: George Forattini. L’illustration it is increasingly followed by young people, just as the pencil satire is transformed into a scathing editorial which, in the immediacy of fruition, opens the door to a subsequent deeper reflection.

“The campaign entrusted to Forattini is disruptive, revolutionary because it is the transposition of the exercise of the car to the world of fantasy. In fact, to the classic questions of the public, namely “how does it work?”, “how does it look?”, “is it cheap to use?” and “how does it behave on the road?”, the famous cartoonist replies with likeable characters who replace the car: the baby elephants, the penguin and the piggy bank. Once upon a time it was fashionable to give cars animal-inspired names, for example the Fiat 500 A was better known by the nickname “Topolino”. Instead Forattini invents real characters who amaze the world by expanding the audience of the campaign: children like it but also people used to quality satire” explains Roberto Giolito.

